Three more wins in Boks’ reach

This month they face Scotland, England and Wales, starting with their tour opener in Edinburgh on Saturday evening.

They managed to win the World Cup in France around this time last year, they drew 1-1 with Ireland in a series in June, denied victory by a last-gasp drop goal, and also won five out of six games to clinch the Rugby Championship last month.

Now, our world champion Springboks face a new test, as they do every November in non-World Cup years – taking on the best in Europe in their conditions.

Often having to play in conditions unfamiliar to many of the tourists, it’s always a good challenge for the players and the coaching team… and this time will be no different.

The Boks have not often gone through the end-of-year tour unbeaten, but they’ll hope to achieve that this time, with a settled squad packed with double World Cup winners.

Should they win all three games they’d end the year with 11 wins from 13 Tests – a very good return, considering how many players have been used this season and that several star men have been absent due to injury.

These November Tests always bring something different and here’s hoping for more fun, high-quality rugby from the world champions.

