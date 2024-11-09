Erasmus backs the ‘nuclear squad’ for first game against Scotland

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus threw down the gauntlet to Scotland as he named a 7-1 bench split of forwards to backs for their opening game of their end-of-year-tour at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday (kick-off 6:10pm).

Eben Etzebeth has also been named as captain for the game, with regular skipper Siya Kolisi playing off the bench, while Kwagga Smith makes his 50th appearance for the Boks starting at eighthman.

However the main focus will be on the Boks imposing ‘nuclear squad’, as it is now being termed, that features a host of monstrous double World Cup winners, that will likely be deployed together early in the second half.

Malcom Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese are the forward replacements that will be looking to make it a long day for the Scots, while Grant Williams is the sole back replacement on the bench.

In the starting lineup Franco Mostert makes his return from injury to partner Etezebeth, Thomas du Toit is backed as the starting tighthead prop, and Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden make for a much changed loose trio.

The backline

The backline sees Willie le Roux starting in his 98th game at fullback, Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapimpi are the wings, Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am team up in the midfield, while Handre Pollard and Jaden Hendrikse are the halfbacks.

In all it is a much changed team from the one that beat Argentina in the final game of the Rugby Championship, with just four starters surviving, while it is also an exciting mix featuring a number of fringe players who will be eager to take their chance to impress with a big performance

Erasmus warned that his side will have to be at their best if they are to emerge with a win over the hosts, to build up some important momentum ahead of their next game against England at Twickenham.

“They are ranked seventh in the world and they’re a team that never stop fighting. They also have top quality players in their squad, we know it’s going to be an epic battle,” said Erasmus.

“In the Rugby World Cup last year, we were only three points up against them at halftime, and with the new dynamic they have brought to their game, we know it’s going to be an 80-minute battle.

“They’ll also have a passionate and vocal home crowd behind them, and we know what energy that brings to our team when we play at home, so that will boost them even more going into the match.”