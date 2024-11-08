Springboks go with 7-1 bench against Scots as Eben Etzebeth named captain

Eben Etzebeth will lead the Springboks while Pieter-Steph du Toit will play off the bench in their end-of-year-tour match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks have backed a 7-1 bench split of forwards to backs for their opening match of their end-of-year-tour against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 6:10pm), while lock Eben Etzebeth was named as captain with loose forward Siya Kolisi playing off the bench.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, as he has been known to do, has surprised by naming a much changed team from the one that beat Argentina in their final game of the Rugby Championship in September, with just four players retaining their place, as he shakes things up for the game against the Scots.

Kwagga Smith starts at eighthman in his 50th appearance for the team, locks Franco Mostert (starting) and RG Snyman (bench) make their return from injury, while Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden round out the starting loose trio.

In the backs Willie le Roux starts at fullback in his 98th appearance for the Boks, Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapimpi are on the wings, while Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am lineup in the midfield.

In the front row Thomas du Toit gets the starting nod at tighthead prop, teaming up with Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.

The Boks have named a terrifying bomb squad that will likely be deployed together early in the second half, featuring Malcom Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Snyman, Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese, while Grant Williams is the only back cover amongst the subs.

“This is a seasoned and quality team and adding to that 21 of the 23 players have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two, so they know what it takes to perform at this level,” explained Erasmus.

“Many of these combinations have also played together this season either during the Incoming Series and Rugby Championship, or both, which will be valuable against a quality team such as Scotland.

“We are expecting an extremely physical match, so we opted for a seven-one split of forwards on the bench, and this was aided by the fact that we have such versatile players in the backline, who can cover different positions if necessary.”

Springboks

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (c), Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams