One is tempted to recall – when thinking about Jacob Zuma’s miraculous recovery from a life-threatening illness and his desire to get back into politics – the old gag which says “the last time we saw a comeback like that it was Lazarus…”

There is certainly a comic, albeit graveyard humour, flavour to the Lion of Nkandla still wanting to be President for Life (or what’s left of it).

One wonders how far President Cyril Ramphosa’s tongue was stuck inside his cheek when he told eNCA that it would be “wonderful” if Zuma could play the role of “elder advisor”.

However, at the risk of being sued by ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Chris Vondo, we would suggest Zuma has very little sage advice to share with his colleagues.

They already know how to loot, how to subvert the systems of justice and to defend the indefensible with straight faces.

Following his example, comrades are probably lining up foreign partners with which to share the wealth of this country.

We would agree with Gwede Mantashe that Zuma is too old for politics and should retire gracefully to his previous cell.

Mind you, maybe Mantashe and his similarly geriatric colleagues in the ANC could do likewise.

