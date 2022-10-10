Lunga Simelane
10 Oct 2022
5:02 am
Politics

‘Take the hint’: Analysts irked by Zuma’s plan to run for ANC chair

Lunga Simelane

'He is just a strange person', said political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 'Zuma should not be an option.'

Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 5th ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December 2017. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Jacob Zuma should take the hint and drop out of politics to focus on fighting his legal battles to clear himself of corruption charges, say analysts. While President Cyril Ramaphosa cited age as a concern in relation to his predecessor’s plan to contest for the position of ANC chair at the party’s December elective conference, analysts believe Zuma should avoid the public space. Ramaphosa welcomed the department of correctional services’ confirmation that Zuma’s prison sentence for contempt of court had expired, saying it was source of “great relief” to the ANC. When questioned about Zuma’s interest in standing for ANC...

