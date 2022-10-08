ANC elder advisor would be a ‘wonderful role for Zuma’ – Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the end of Jacob Zuma’s prison sentence, saying it was a source of “great relief” to the African National Congress (ANC).

This after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Friday confirmed the former president’s prison sentence has expired.

ANC ‘relieved’

“All of us are relieved and pleased that Jacob Zuma’s connection with the prison service is over”, Ramaphosa said while trying to hide a smirk.

“We are very pleased that that chapter is behind us; now we can move forward”, he told eNCA on Saturday.

When asked about Zuma’s intention to contest the ANC’s chairperson position at the elective conference in December, Ramaphosa cited Zuma’s age as a concern.

Advanced age ‘an issue’

He said as a member of the ANC, Zuma “can stand for any position, but I would say at 80 years, it’s another issue one needs to look at”.

Due to Zuma being “rather advanced in years”, Ramaphosa said he would be better suited to the “key role of an elder, giving advice to the ANC”.

“That would be a wonderful role”, Ramaphosa concluded.

Zuma ‘too old for that’

Meanwhile, current ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said Zuma is too old for the responsibilities of the party’s chairperson position.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Friday, Mantashe said while it was up to the branches to make the final decision, Zuma was a bit too old to be accepting any nominations.

“I think he is a bit old for that. Leave that, branches are working, leave it to the branches, don’t ask us. All of us are available, but if branches don’t nominate us, we’re not available”, said Mantashe said.

Zuma ‘relieved but filled with sadness’

Zuma on Friday said he was relieved “to be free again and to walk around”, but it had been a day of “mixed emotions” as well.

“I am relieved […] to do whatever I want without restrictions and having to seek permission, in the same manner I felt in 1973 when I was released from Robben Island”.

“Only this time, I am also filled with sadness. It was the first time ever that the Constitutional Court sentenced any person to a term of imprisonment and without even the benefit of a trial”.

