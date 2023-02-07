SA Tourism saga: Sisulu ‘wasn’t briefed’ on resignations

Pule Monama

The Minister of Tourism, Madame Lindiwe Sisulu, has welcomed the resignation “with immediate effect” of three members of the South African Tourism Board – “with immediate effect”, too.

SA Tourism drama

Under such circumstances, where controversy reigns in the department and its SA Tourism board, I would have expected the minister to do something “extraordinary” – like ask the members to hold on for a while so she could get to the bottom of the Tottenham Hotspur saga, which she “claims” she was not briefed about. (But, of course, I’m talking about Madame Sisulu.)

I would do so because there are allegations and murmurings of possible large-scale corruption wrapped up in the deal. I would do so because those who have resigned could possibly be whistle-blowers who could assist in unravelling the “alleged” underlying intentions of this deal.

I would also do so because I would want to preside over a corruption-free organisation, perceived or otherwise. But most importantly, I would ask the board if they truly believe it is prudent to launch such a massive project against the background of our devastated economic and socioeconomic environment.

Questions

I would ask the following basic questions: –

If you are asked by the tourists about the state of your health system, how would you respond?

-If you are asked about crime and security in your country, what will your response be?

-If you are asked about the general conditions of your public infrastructure, such as your road and rail transportation systems, how would you respond?

-If tourists were to want to visit Alexandra, Khayelitsha, shebeens in the townships free without heavy security, would you, with a clear conscience, say it is safe and they are free to go?

Moral justification

These are questions that are important for any government agency with the responsibility of selling a country.

They are not about legality, procedure or budget. They are about prudence and moral justification.

If you cannot respond to those basic questions in the affirmative, you are not a piece of the puzzle intending to rebuild this damaged country.

You cannot be called a patriot. You are simply a marketer whose only interest is the bottom line irrespective of how you get to it.

Unfit

If you have a minister of tourism who doesn’t bother asking such questions, you probably have a person who is not fit for purpose and whose only interest is to cut ribbons. You have a person who believes her department doesn’t represent a part of government, but is government.

This explains what I meant by government deployees working in silos and in competition for individual praise and glory. This has very little to do with collaboratively building the country with various government departments having common interests.

-Monama is an independent commentator and former Azanian People’s Organisation leader