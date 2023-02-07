Daily news update: Paul Mashatile sworn in, ‘IFP bribes traditional leaders’and Free State’s next Premier

Citizen Reporter

Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP ahead of expected Cabinet reshuffle

Mashatile was on Monday sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP), clearing the way for him to replace David Mabuza as South Africa’s deputy president.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, outgoing Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau, and newly-elected ANC second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa were also sworn in as MPs.

Speaking after he was sworn in by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mashatile said the new MPs will be briefed by the ANC’s chief whip about their new responsibilities.

‘IFP bribes traditional leaders’ – EFF accuses IFP of patronage networks in KZN

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. Photo: Facebook

The gloves are off in KwaZulu-Natal after the collapse of the coalition agreement between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) at the province’s hung municipalities.

Addressing the provincial plenum in Durban on Sunday, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the EFF will campaign anywhere in the province because the IFP doesn’t control traditional leaders.

The two parties’ now icy relationship made headlines after EFF leader Julius Malema announced that all EFF deputy mayors were requested to resign with immediate effect. He accused the IFP of being “apartheid collaborators who refuse to change”.

Dukwana set to become Free State’s next Premier

Newly elected ANC Free State provincial chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

ANC Free State chair Mxolisi Dukwana appears to be about to finally come in from the political cold after being sidelined politically by former premier Ace Magashule 10 years ago as he looks set to become premier himself.

Late yesterday, the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) had not made public its decision on the future of embattled Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, but reports said it had decided to axe her after she was beaten to the provincial chair post by Dukwana last month.

Dukwana’s election completed the isolation and political humiliation of Magashule, after he was forced to step aside as ANC secretary-general because of criminal charges hanging over him.

Repairing all damaged roads will cost Msunduzi R100 million

Bongudumo Road in KwaPata, outside Pietermaritzburg, was washed away by rain late last year. Photo: Nwabiso Dlamini

It will cost more than R100 million to repair all the damaged roads in the Msunduzi Municipality.

This is according to Msunduzi deputy mayor and chair of the infrastructure portfolio Mxolisi Mkhize, who was responding to complaints about the state of many township roads that have been left to deteriorate after the heavy rains in April and December.

Bongudunga Road and the Imbali Unit 13 Road, in Pietermaritzburg, are just two among many township roads that are currently in such a bad state that they are dangerous to use.

Zakes and Nomcebo Zikode win their first ever Grammy

Local artist Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Woute Kellerman win a Grammy. Picture: Instagram @nomcebo_zikode

Om what was a historic night for the Grammys, with Beyonce becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins, 32, South Africa’s very own Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode won their first award.

An award show was hosted by our talented comedian Trevor Noah. Zakes, Nomcebo and Wouter Kellerman won Best Global Music Performance for their song Bayethe. Wouter is a famed local flautist and has been nominated four times for a Grammy and won one in 2014

Ellis includes England-based Owusu in Banyana squad for Turkish Cup

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis is excited with the team’s next friendly match. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis kept most of her regulars when she announced the Banyana squad that will be partaking at the Turkish Women’s Cup later this month.

The most interesting name on the list is that of England-based defender Faith Nokuthula Owusu, whose father is Ghanaian and her mom is South African.



Owusu was first called-up for the friendly game against Australia, but she couldn’t play due to paperwork.

