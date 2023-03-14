Toxic culture in government offices will destroy SA

Editorial staff

The rhetoric emanating from the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is redolent with violent imagery… about being attacked, fighting and never surrendering.

That violent talk is being made reality on the streets as strikers place burning tyres and other barricades outside hospitals and intimidate working medical personnel to prevent normal health care services being rendered. In the process, people have died.

ALSO READ: Instead of being in denial, ANC should face violent protests head-on

The Labour Appeal Court yesterday interdicted those Nehawu members who work for essential services from continuing their strike action.

That ruling is to be welcomed – at least if this country is not to descend into the sort of anarchy where the lives of ordinary people mean nothing.

The protest actions are undertaken by people who have jobs from which they, as mainly government employees, will effectively never be fired.

ALSO READ: Patients desperate for medical attention as Nehawu strike goes into day three

What has happened to the ethos of service, where police officers, teachers and health professionals put helping their fellow citizens above pecuniary considerations?

Many civil servants regard employment as their right and do not believe they have to do much in return. That toxic culture, which is pervasive in government offices, will be what helps to destroy this country.

ALSO READ: SA’s violent protests: ‘People are suffocating and we’ll soon have anarchy’