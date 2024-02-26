Our treasonous government is undermining the people and nation

When members of the government strive to undermine the populace and the nation, it is nothing more than treasonous behaviour. Yet this behaviour has, over the past three decades, been accepted and ignored by voters. Being hungry and destitute is a daily reality for many of our citizens. And while our government is trying to position us as a global power and a human rights champion, people are dying of hunger in our country. By ignoring their daily plight and watching them dying of hunger doesn’t give government the right to act as though it defends human rights. Do we…

When members of the government strive to undermine the populace and the nation, it is nothing more than treasonous behaviour. Yet this behaviour has, over the past three decades, been accepted and ignored by voters.

Being hungry and destitute is a daily reality for many of our citizens. And while our government is trying to position us as a global power and a human rights champion, people are dying of hunger in our country.

By ignoring their daily plight and watching them dying of hunger doesn’t give government the right to act as though it defends human rights.

Do we even have human rights, and if so, where are they? Or do they no longer really matter to anyone in government?

ALSO READ: Cadre deployment not scandalous if competent people are appointed

Yet, prior to any large political rally or before an election, there are suddenly food parcels and T-shirts to bribe voters and supporters with. Often, there is even money to bus in people to fill stadiums.

But after these events, we slump back into a state where service delivery and employment opportunities are diminishing at an alarming rate.

Instead of having the best interests of all South Africans at heart, our government has steadily been propagating divisions, marginalisation and political intolerance so that our best interests are undermined.

It will be interesting to see how many foreigners are employed in executive positions in government agencies and departments. Why are they employed in these posts while South Africans are overlooked? Is it because foreigners can be threatened with deportation if they don’t toe the line?

While government complains that it may be targeted for “regime change” after its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently welcomed a ruthless rebel leader from Sudan who is intent on regime change there.

Does this send a message that SA stands behind rebel groups and supports regime change and terrorism in Africa? Is it because Sudan’s rebels are supported by Russia that our government also supports them? Or is there another reason we voters are unaware of?

This is creating a dangerous precedent and signals to other governments that SA supports those who plan to overthrow other African governments. Is our government intent on undermining other African governments? If so, why are we deploying underfunded, under-equipped troops to the DRC?

Given the government’s sympathy towards rebel groups, surely we should be hosting them in SA and not sending our troops there to help bolster the government. This nefarious foreign policy approach will simply endanger our troops.

ALSO READ: Politicians can’t stop lying

But is our government equally intent on undermining itself? Even its supporters have become sick of the corruption, incompetence and lack of service delivery being openly and proudly displayed by those we voted for. Surely no other ruling party in the world organises marches and protests at its own incompetence.

Our government has undermined every facet of our lives. It’s no small wonder that voters are planning to show their dissatisfaction when the time comes to make a decision on who will run our country.

The choice is simple: Vote for an ever-growing criminal enterprise to continue holding the reins in government or vote for change to save the country and free it from the yoke of political mismanagement and marginalisation being practised by those who have our worst interests at heart.

Our education system has been so undermined that crime and violence now flourish at schools. With this breakdown of the educational system has come the disappearance of discipline and respect at schools.

When a government undermines its people, it entrenches the belief that it only governs for itself and the economic interests of those in power. The voters know that this is no way to run a country.

ALSO READ: Casting a vote is just the start