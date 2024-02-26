Daily news update: South African found guilty for murder of women in US | Nine ANC members die in bus accident | Hostage drama on East Rand

Headlines you may have missed:

In today’s news, a South African man was found guilty for the murder of two Alaskan native women. Brian Steven Smith was caught after police were given footage of one of the murders that was found on his cellphone.

Nine ANC members lost their lives in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning. The bus they were travelling in overturned on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC members from Mpumalanga were travelling back from the ANC manifesto launch in Durban.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested after he took members of his family hostage and fired shots at police officers who responded to the scene in Klopperpark, on Gauteng’s East Rand. The suspect released the hostages and handed himself over to police after a hostage negotiator arrived.

News today: 26 February

Bus accident claims lives of nine ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal

Man arrested after taking family hostage and shooting three police officers

‘We have solid election structures’ – Malema dismisses ‘dangerous’ election rigging claims

EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed the rhetoric of election rigging, saying that the country has “solid” election structures.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former ANC leaders Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule have made claims of election rigging.

Malema took to social media on Sunday, calling on politicians who feel defeated before the country takes to the polls to give up rather than sow panic by alleging election rigging.

Saps says Bheki Cele did not use police chopper in his personal capacity at ANC event

The South African Police Service (Saps) has explained that Police Minister Bheki Cele’s use of its chopper at the ANC election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday was not for his personal use.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A video circulating on social media shows the police minister arriving at the event in the chopper, sparking criticism from South Africans who accuse the minister of abusing state resources.

The DA called for Cele to be billed in his personal capacity. However, according to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police chopper was deployed to the ANC manifesto launch to monitor the large crowds.

Concerns raised over public funds for Mandela home renovation

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) has raised concerns about public funds being used to renovate the private home of the Mandela family in Johannesburg.

Former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: Neil McCartney

Nelson Mandela’s house on 12th avenue in Houghton has attracted negative media coverage due to the poor state of the upkeep and its abandonment by Mandela’s grandchildren, who previously resided there.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced last week that the province would assist the Mandela family in renovating the house.

Safa boss calls colleague ‘stupid’ and a ‘loose cannon’ – report

South African Football Association technical director Walter Steenbok lashed out at Safa National Executive Member David Molwantwa in a heated e-mail exchange, according to a report from City Press.

SAFA technical director Walter Steenbok wrote an angry email to colleague David Molwantwa. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The report states that Steenbok hit out at Molwantwa after the latter, who also headed up Safa’s delegation at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, had criticised Steenbok for not giving enough notice to attend a meeting.

This caused Steenbok to issue a stern response.

PICS: Inside the gorgeous Minki van der Westhuizen’s 40th birthday party

Minki van der Westhuizen celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday 24 February at Weltevreden Estate in the heart of the Stellenbosch winelands.

Picture: Instagram @minkivanderwesthuizen

The theme for the evening was Coachella, and guests did not disappoint. Minki’s outfit was designed by Cape Town fashion designer Stephen Van Eden, who has dressed her for many big occasions including her latest Huisgenoot cover shoot and her appearances on the ‘Afrikaans is Groot’ stage last year.

