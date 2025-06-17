Trump launches new gold smartphone ‘made entirely in US’

The Trump Organisation claims the new gold smartphone is built entirely in the United States.

What do you think of the new Donald Trump T1 smartphone? Picture: Trump Mobile

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new gold smartphone that he claims is built entirely in the United States (US).

Trump phone

The new device, called the T1 Phone 8002 (gold version), costs $499, with reservations available for a $100 deposit.

According to the website, the phone is expected to be available in September.

The announcement comes amid an effort to entice Trump’s supporters away from major telecom providers and wireless network services.

Dubbed the 47 Plan, the service will cost consumers $47.45 a month and will offer “5G service through all three major cellular carriers” – T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T. According to the statement, it will offer telemedicine, unlimited texting plans with 100 countries, and roadside assistance.

‘Change the game”

The eponymous Trump Mobile was announced in a Monday statement issued by The Trump Organization, which is led by President Donald Trump’s son, Eric.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” said Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr.

‘Sloppy’

The “T1 Phone” is advertised as “proudly designed and built in the United States”. The Verge questioned the viability of building a phone in the US so quickly.

“All we have is a website that was clearly put together quickly and somewhat sloppily, a promise that the phone is “designed and built in the USA” that I absolutely do not believe, a picture that appears to be nearly 100% Photoshopped, and a list of specs that don’t make a lot of sense together.

“The existence of a “gold version” of the phone implies a not-gold version, but the Trump Mobile website doesn’t say anything more about that,” David Pearce at The Verge reported.

Targeting Apple?

The T1 announcement coincides with increased tension between the Trump administration and Apple in particular.

In May, Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff for any iPhone sold but not made in the United States, putting new pressure on CEO Tim Cook to move manufacturing out of Asia.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or any place else,” Trump in a Truth Social post.

“If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

China

However, the US president later expanded the threat to include all smartphone makers.

While Apple designs its products in Cupertino at the company’s headquarters in the United States, most iPhone assembly occur at the Foxconn factory in China.

Apple has announced plans to shift some production to other countries, including India, but Trump said this would not satisfy his demands.

