Trust erodes fast when the media becomes part of the story

SABC reporter Natasha Phiri and Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara allegations shake trust in media meant to expose corruption daily.

Allegations of corruption against journalists are no longer whispers – they are making headlines.

The recent naming of SABC reporter Natasha Phiri at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry over an alleged R500 bribe, alongside claims by the Special Investigating Unit linking Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara to a lottery scandal, has unsettled more than newsrooms. It has shaken ordinary citizens who depend on journalists to uncover corruption.

These allegations have sparked an uncomfortable but necessary debate: what happens when those tasked with holding power accountable become entangled in the very misconduct they are meant to expose?

The issue is bigger than the two journalists and their media houses. It cuts to the heart of media credibility. Journalism rests on one fragile but essential currency: trust.

Without trust, even the most important investigations are dismissed as agenda-driven. Without trust, facts become negotiable. Without trust, the public turns elsewhere – often to conspiracy, propaganda, or social media noise masquerading as truth.

That is why these allegations are concerning. For years, the media has positioned itself as the watchdog by challenging corruption, exposing abuse and amplifying voices that power would rather silence. That role is indispensable.

But it also demands a higher ethical standard. As journalists, we are not elected officials; our authority comes not from ballots, but from credibility. The moment that credibility is compromised, the moral high ground weakens.

The danger is not only in the alleged misconduct itself, but in what it signals. If, as journalists, we behave like politicians by trading influence, leveraging access and cultivating patronage networks, then the line between scrutiny and participation in corruption becomes dangerously blurred.

At that point, our profession risks becoming another elite club where proximity to power matters more than accountability. The public notices these shifts.

Citizens already weary of broken institutions may begin to ask whether the media is truly different from the politicians it critiques.

If a journalist can allegedly accept a bribe over coverage or be implicated in questionable dealings, why should the public trust exposés in the media?

Why should they believe stories are driven by public interest rather than hidden incentives?

This is where the damage becomes generalised. A scandal involving one journalist rarely remains isolated. It stains the media house, then the profession, and eventually the whole industry.

But there is another layer to this story. Not every accusation against the media is made in good faith. Powerful interests have long understood that discrediting journalists is an effective way to weaken scrutiny.

Corruption allegations, legal intimidation and smear campaigns have often been used to silence critical reporting.

It would be naive to ignore the possibility that some attacks are politically motivated or strategically timed.

That does not mean allegations should be dismissed as censorship, nor should they be accepted uncritically.

The challenge is to distinguish between legitimate accountability and weaponised accusations. A healthy democracy requires both a free press and a press willing to submit to ethical scrutiny.

If we demand transparency from the government, we must model it ourselves. Internal investigations cannot be secretive exercises designed to protect reputations. They must be credible, independent and public where necessary.

Restoring credibility requires more than punishing individuals. It requires rebuilding cultures of integrity through strong editorial oversight, transparent policies, ethics training and clear disciplinary processes.

There is no benefit in dumping a media outlet because some practitioners fail. A weakened media benefits only those who prefer secrecy and impunity. But neither can society afford to romanticise journalism as immune from corruption.

The media must be free – but also accountable. If the media wants to remain a watchdog, it must prove it is not feeding from the same hand it is supposed to bite.