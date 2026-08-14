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Trust no one with your credit card

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

14 August 2026

06:00 am

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The latest wrinkle in the seemingly never-ending spiral of criminal money-moving is the use of gift vouchers as a way to launder stolen money.

Trust no one with your credit card

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Sadly, one day, when historians assess the Technology Age, they might conclude that it was the beginning of the end of trust for large swathes of humanity.

That will be because there will come a day when no one will answer a phone or click on an e-mail attachment because the chances are they will be opening the door to digital scammers.

Despite the global efforts to improve anti-money laundering laws and regulations, the interconnected nature of the internet and its speed mean that the web has become, as one expert cynically put it, a highly effective “getaway vehicle” for crooks.

The latest wrinkle in the seemingly never-ending spiral of criminal money-moving is the use of gift vouchers as a way to launder stolen money.

The importance of vouchers to money launderers has increased as the scrutiny of banking transactions has increased.

The fraud can start with a stolen credit card or identity theft, so people need to be vigilant, especially when you are dealing with one-time pins (OTPs) which can easily come from someone other than your bank… so you pass it on to scammers.

Always check with your bank’s fraud department. Work on growing your distrust. It could save you one day.

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