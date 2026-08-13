Scam alert: Clicks warns of fake Beauty Playground 2026 page targeting ticket buyers

Clicks has warned against a fake Instagram page impersonating its Beauty Playground 2026 event, urging fans not to click, follow or pay.

Beauty enthusiasts eagerly awaiting ticket sale announcements for the upcoming Clicks Beauty Playground events have been warned to pump the brakes before they go clicking on anything with Beauty Playground in the name.

The retail franchise behind the event has issued a warning on Instagram flagging a fake page, Beauty Playground 2026, which is impersonating the retailer and its wildly popular Clicks Beauty Playground event.

In a post shared to its official Instagram account, Clicks urged followers not to engage with the imposter page in any way.

“A fake page called Beauty Playground 2026 is pretending to be associated with Clicks and The Beauty Playground. Please do not follow the page, click on its links, purchase tickets, or share any personal or payment information,” it wrote.

The retailer directed fans to rely only on its official channels for real updates and asked the community to help by reporting the fake page and sharing the warning further.

No detials yet for Clicks Beauty Playground tickets

What makes this scam particularly cheeky is the timing.

Clicks Beauty Playground 2026 was only announced a few weeks ago and the brand has not yet released any official information on ticket sales, pricing, or an sale date. Typically, tickets for the event are sold through platforms like Quicket or AirDosh – but no such link has gone live yet.

The gap between the announcement and the actual ticket drop appears to be exactly what scammers are exploiting, banking on fans being eager enough to hand over money or card details the moment something that looks official appears in their feed.

Fans have thoughts

The warning has sparked a fair bit of debate in the comments and across social media, with followers split on what it actually signals.

Some see the scam as a sign that genuine ticket sales must be imminent, reasoning that scammers tend to strike right before real announcements drop, hoping to catch impatient fans off guard.

Others are more frustrated than hopeful, arguing that Clicks has simply left it too long to release ticketing information, creating exactly the kind of vacuum that opportunists rush to fill. For an event with this much annual demand (last year’s Cape Town leg reportedly sold out fast at R550 a ticket via AirDosh) a prolonged wait for official details was arguably always going to invite copycats.

How to protect yourself

Until Clicks confirms ticket details, the safest move is a simple one: don’t buy from anyone claiming to have tickets, links, or “early access” ahead of an official announcement.

Follow only Clicks’ verified account, be wary of pages with near-identical names or handles and never enter payment or personal information on a page you can’t verify.

Clicks says it will share all official Beauty Playground news, ticket information and updates through its own verified channels.