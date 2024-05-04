‘No rally allowed’?- IFP and EFF cry political interference

IFP claim members blocked from rally, as EFF accuses party of doing the same to them

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has found itself at the centre of a political storm, responding to claims it influenced the decision to block an EFF gathering by levelling a similar allegation of interference.

EFF Secretary General Marshall Dlamini on Friday led a rally outside the uMhlathuze Local Municipality’s Civic Centre. This, after the municipality reportedly turned down the EFF’s request for a protest march in the city.

‘IFP interference’

In a letter allegedly sent by the municipality and shared online, it said a lack of prior consultation, long hours, a lack of water and medical services, and possible traffic disruptions were the reason for the march being declined.

The IFP governs the municipality, and Dlamini accused the party of moving to block the march for political reasons.

Ahead of a rally at Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa accused the EFF of grandstanding and called for any evidence of political interference in the matter.

He levelled similar allegations at the ANC, telling eNCA party members were barred last month from gathering for a rally in Kokstad.

“You know when you come to Kokstad that you are dealing with people who think they are the Alpha and Omega of this area. We want to interrupt this.

“We are saying to political parties, let’s allow contestation. The electorate should be allowed to vote without political hindrance.

“We are asking law enforcement agencies to intervene where necessary. The time for violence is over. We must silence the guns.”

He said the IFP would not benefit from political violence because they were “determined to win through the ballot”. But claimed those who feared losing votes were quick to incite unrest.

“We know the political intolerance and violence in this area. So when we have instances like this, where political travellers are stopped, we see it as intolerance and as people trying to inch closer to violence.

EFF members ‘blocked from rally by PA’

EFF members recently accused a Patriotic Alliance councillor of allegedly trying to stop an EFF Town Hall manifesto rally from taking place.

Members of the PA and EFF were seen in a heated confrontation near the rally‘s venue in Eldorado Park, south of Joburg.

However, councillor Juwairiya Kaldine told The Citizen that she and other party members were not trying to block the EFF’s meeting, as alleged.

“I was not even wearing party regalia. I was simply in my office, which is close to the venue. Patriotic Alliance members were visiting the office to deliver posters when they were stopped from coming into the facility because they were in a PA-branded vehicle.

“The leaders called me to say they could not enter the premises, so I came out of the office to find out what the commotion was about. EFF members claimed the PA was trying to disrupt their gathering, which is not true.”

Kaldine said that other members of the EFF later came to apologise over the incident.