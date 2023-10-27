Vaping among schoolchildren: The consequences of irresponsible marketing

The anguished concern by the vaping industry for the health of schoolchildren – because of alleged “unintended consequences” from government regulation of vape products – is crocodile tears. How is the vaping industry suddenly worried about children, when it is the very products, it makes and markets which are causing such concern among parents and teachers? There is no doubt that the explosion in vaping among school going children – and not only teenagers are indulging – is because these products, with their colourful packaging and appealing tastes, are deliberately targeting young users. There is also credible evidence that vaping…

The anguished concern by the vaping industry for the health of schoolchildren – because of alleged “unintended consequences” from government regulation of vape products – is crocodile tears.

How is the vaping industry suddenly worried about children, when it is the very products, it makes and markets which are causing such concern among parents and teachers?

There is no doubt that the explosion in vaping among school going children – and not only teenagers are indulging – is because these products, with their colourful packaging and appealing tastes, are deliberately targeting young users.

There is also credible evidence that vaping is not the “safe” substitute to tobacco smoking which its proponents claim it is.

Also, because the products have been around for such a short time – in comparison to cigarettes for example – there might well be many health issues emerging down the line for heavy vape users.

What the government’s proposed legislation is aiming to do is introduce more control to the sector and, in the process, cut down on vaping by young people.

To argue that control would force the trade underground is more a concern about loss of income for makers than one of genuine regard for the health of younger generations.

