Wake-up call: a vote for the ANC is a vote for chaos, anarchy

As elections draw ever closer, perhaps it is time for our great leader to stop trying to look like a president and instead start acting like one. But to act like a president, decisions must be made instead of looking surprised all the time. Under the watchful eyes of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his A-Team, South Africa has been mismanaged and has fallen over the edge. It is already regarded by many African and foreign governments as a collapsed state. Indeed, there are few, if any, government departments able to function optimally. Incompetence appears to be a critical skill requirement…

There is not a single state-owned enterprise (SOE) that can be viewed as financially healthy.

All are lying in waste with coffers depleted by either blatant looting or institutionalised corruption. Nepotism and incompetence rule insofar as SOEs are concerned.

Surely, our people deserve better than this? Is this what the government frequently refers to as “progress”?

Is this a government that abides by the constitution?

We cannot borrow our way out of debt

Currently, South Africa is a debt-ridden country where our politicians believe debt must be overcome by borrowing more money from international monetary institutions to feed their greed and lifestyles.

They seem unable to comprehend that we cannot borrow our way out of debt. Eventually, debts must be settled. And to do that, people must be taxed.

Apart from shamelessly thrusting a beggar’s bowl into the face of the international community it loves to criticise, and refusing to accept accountability or blame, the government must instead find someone to blame for its myriad of failures.

Better still, it must be done in such a manner that it creates racial division and tension.

This has, in turn, had serious consequences and has resulted in a massive skills drain, something this country can hardly afford.

Many of our educated youth of all races have been made to understand they have no future here and have decided to seek safety and success elsewhere. In effect, the government has chased our future away.

Under the unseeing gaze of our government, SOEs have collapsed, violent organised crime has gone through the roof, municipalities have been crippled by strikes, infrastructure is regularly sabotaged, basic services are declining by the day, people protest and riot daily on a scale never seen before, and mysterious fires are creating havoc.

Even the SA Army’s premier training ground has burned down, killing several people. Does the government care? No.

Many people are asking if the spike in cash-in-transit heists is intended to fund politicians, their lifestyles and their voter bribe and tour money.

The government has weaponised electricity, water, refuse removal and even fibre networks. Talks to tax those who have installed solar systems to cope with Eskom’s monumental failure are an indication of the lengths they will go to tax people wherever they can.

Greed

Greed has triumphed over common sense.

Average people can no longer survive; many have already died of hunger, which is nothing short of a criminal disgrace.

These acts are nothing short of a declaration of war against its own citizens and are also aimed at driving all investors out of South Africa and into neighbouring states. South Africa cannot afford this madness.

The adage “an injury to one is an injury to all” ought to be our country’s motto.

Perhaps we ought to consider a burning tyre as our country’s national badge as it reflects our government’s views on anarchy.

But that would require our politicians and their lackeys being held to account and taking responsibility for the chaos and anarchy they have created and continue to oversee.

Essentially, our government lives in a parallel universe, free from crime, poverty and despair. The ruling party is deeply divided and is taking its anger out on an already exhausted and overtaxed population.

Any vote for the government is a vote for chaos, crime and anarchy, overseen by a criminal cartel posing as a political organisation. It has to stop.

People must wake up before we get to a point where the government begins raiding private and business accounts to sustain their criminality and greed.

Mashaba is a political analyst