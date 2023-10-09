WATCH: Mbalula clarifies remarks about disrespecting Thabo Mbeki

Mbalula said former president Nelson Mandela and former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe have made similar remarks.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula cleared the air surrounding his remarks about Thabo Mbeki, saying he has “tremendous respect” for the former president.

The governing party held a manifesto review rally at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, where it faces tough 2024 elections for the first time since 1994.

During the rally, Mbalula reportedly disrespected the former statesman.

MBALULA: OLD MAN THABO MBEKI HAS REGRESSED TO A YOUNG CHILD



“…Even Thabo Mbeki, we have not fought with him. He goes around, saying whatever he wants to say…You see, when a person is old, they return to being a young child, saying whatever they like… Don’t bother…”

“Even when he says things we don’t like. They are old now. We will let them say whatever they want to say,” Mbalula said.

Clarification

Mbalula clarified his remarks by saying he made reference to Mbeki in the context of the freedom of speech veterans and former leaders enjoy in the ANC.

“This was meant to call into line those who are quick to criticise former leaders and veterans of the movement when they make what others regard as unpopular utterances.

“It is rather unfortunate that there are people who chose to ignore the context of my remarks in reference to former president Thabo Mbeki at the rally, and chose to suggest that my remarks were an attack on President Mbeki. There could be nothing further from the truth,” Mbalula said.

Respecting Mbeki

Mbalula said the context of his remarks relate to a “phenomenon” which is neither new in the ANC nor limited to Mbeki.

“All our former leaders, from former president Mandela to former deputy president Motlanthe, have made similar remarks.

“When elders make remarks that are perceived as contradicting the party line – or are seen as rebuking the leadership of the day – others are quick to draw parallels and suggest that there is a falling out between the current and former leaders,” Mbeki said.

Mbalula said he has tremendous respect for Mbeki and enjoy an “open communication line with him as an elder and a former leader of our movement.”

“From time to time, I take counsel from him and he has been consistent in engaging with the leadership at NEC level on matters that concern the ANC,” Mbalula said.

