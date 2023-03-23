Voters must force ANC to take initiative to question itself

Kekeletso Nakeli

When we opt for honesty over sugar coating, we will be honest enough to admit that the promises embedded in the journey to democracy come across as pipe dreams.

We have celebrated Human Rights Day. But many people have spent a long weekend at home, away from work because of a promised shutdown, which may have resulted in anarchy.

For our safety, many chose to stay home and stay safe. This not meaning that the reasons for the protest were not agreeable to us. This is how we celebrated Human Rights Day, by having to remind the government that 29 years into democracy; they have fallen short of the promised deliverables.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, though chaotic in their conduct, spoke of issues relating to all South Africans. The potholes, the electricity crisis and a president almost disengaged with his nation.

Even if not all, most South Africans can agree that this is a shared sentiment. We are in a state of hopelessness, promised a better day, but it almost seems as if we are taking a much longer time to reach this promised land.

It is truly shameful that almost 30 years into a democratic nation, not only has the growth of the country become stagnant, but it seems to have also reversed in some aspects.

While some of these reversals are not equal in comparisons, it would be naive of us to not heed the challenges encountered and not learn from them. It is important that as a nation, we not only learn, but we learn in order for us to grow.

One is now forced to ask if honestly, the ANC is the party to learn and grow with this country. In preparation for the next general election, in trying to not create a military state, the ANC truly needs to reflect and ask itself some serious questions.

While this is being said, let it be noted that in the absence of the ANC taking the initiative to question itself, it is the voter that must force the introspection.

This can only be done at the polls, though a protest does not show immediate results, it forces conversation among peers, this is an opportunity for sharing of advice and practical experiences.