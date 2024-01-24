WATCH: Over 1 400 people died on SA’s roads over the Festive Season

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga released the 2023/24 festive season road statistics at the Grasmere toll plaza on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has revealed a total of 1 427 road fatalities were recorded during the 2022/2024 festive season.

This is a decrease of 25 compared to the previous year.

Chikunga released the latest statistics at the Grasmere toll plaza on Wednesday morning.

Watch Sindiswe Chikunga release the 2023/2024 festive season road stats

She said the festive season period was marked by heavy rainfall and storms, creating challenges on the road.

“The number of fatal crashes for the 2023/24 festive season is 1 184, representing a 2.3% decline compared to 2022/23 festive season when 1 212 crashes were recorded.

She said 40.9% of those who died were pedestrians, while passengers accounted for 33.6%, drivers 24.6% and cyclists 0.8%.

“It will be noted very sadly that the majority of those who died were between the ages of 25 and 44.

“The 2023/24 festive period shows that most crashes took place in the evening between 7 pm and 10 pm with the peak between 8 pm and 9 pm. Most fatalities were also recorded on Sundays, which is a new trend,” Chikunga said.

Chikunga added that human factors contributed 80,8% of the crashes, environmental factors 10,4% as a result of heavy rainfall and storms that had a big impact on road use, and this is whereas vehicle factors contributed 8.8%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Free State recorded a 27.4% decline

Eastern Cape recorded a 21.5% decline

Northern Cape recorded a 15.7% decline

Limpopo recorded an 8.4% decline

North West recorded a 2.1% decline

Gauteng recorded a 7.6% increase

KwaZulu Natal recorded a 4.2% increase

Mpumalanga recorded a 9.7% increase

Western Cape recorded a 22.6% increase

Chikunga said the decline was made possible by the “intensified law enforcement operations conducted and the high police visibility throughout the country.”

“More than 1.4 million vehicles were stopped and checked in the period under review with 7 820 drivers arrested for among others driving under the influence of alcohol, inconsiderate and reckless driving, producing false documentation and excessive speeding,” Chikunga said.