By Sibusiso Mkwanazi

My recent brief stints in Paris and San Francisco once again proved to me that whether we are Africans, Europeans or Americans, we are all cut from the same cloth. We are all people who have the same tendencies.

It all started on the flight from Jozi to Paris, which was slightly delayed. You would think that the South African passengers would be more forgiving, as we are used to so-called “African time”. Instead, some of our fellow Africans were leading the fight against Air France employees.

Then, at Charles de Gaulle Airport, the French – in cahoots with American passengers – almost started a revolt, as the French national carrier was delayed once again.

After landing in San Francisco, I noticed that the local trending topics were similar to those back home. In South Africa, popular musician Lady Zamar (real name Yamikani Banda) was being heckled on Twitter for the rape allegations she made against her former boyfriend, Sjava (real name Jabulani Hadebe).

The Twitterati were not happy about how she claimed rape while she was in a relationship with Sjava. Of course, Lady Zamar retorted back, stating that a woman in a relationship can be raped by her very own partner.

On the other side of the world, they also proved to be just as unreasonable. The US-based celebrity news platform, TMZ, reported that singer Ariana Grande and her real estate broker husband, Dalton Gomez, were heading to the divorce court.

The pair are trending not because they have been separated since January, nor for the fact that Grande has been spotted around Hollywood being cosy with other guys. They are making headlines as the couple is shocked at how long the world has taken to notice that they are no longer together.

People from all nations tend to be scared of topics they do not understand or disagree with. This was demonstrated when former US president Barack Obama took to TikTok in defence of his country’s librarians, people he refers to as standing “on the front lines” as an increasing number of books continue to be banned across the US.

These are books that address race, sexual orientation, gender and differing religious beliefs. I find it quite interesting that wherever delayed flights take me, humans will be humans.