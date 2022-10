Seeing the death penalty isn’t an option as a deterrent, what is left to stop criminal bosses slumming it in their luxury homes and Ferraris from cocking a snook at our overworked law enforcers? Gangs have taken over the streets, making the lives of ordinary people a living hell. How many more innocent lives must succumb to stray bullets meant for rival gang members before some solution is found? For how long are the kingpins free to forcefully use youngsters from poor backgrounds to do the dirty work? And they’ve the audacity to bury their dead via traditional churches with...

Gangs have taken over the streets, making the lives of ordinary people a living hell. How many more innocent lives must succumb to stray bullets meant for rival gang members before some solution is found? For how long are the kingpins free to forcefully use youngsters from poor backgrounds to do the dirty work? And they’ve the audacity to bury their dead via traditional churches with a great deal of fanfare.

I find it weird that the rotters are known to all in the affected communities. This presupposes the clergy and undertakers turn a blind eye to these despicable characters causing untold suffering.

There is a solution. It’s the profound utterance by Gwede Mantashe about an island triggering the idea. Yes, we must find a far-off island situated in a region with a horrid climate and a volcano. With a sea known to attract man-eating sharks. Get my gist?

To this island all gang leaders, murderers and rapists are dropped to serve life sentences. The prison department has the contacts on its books made during the halcyon days of Watson/ Agrizzi/Bosasa to build structures on the island I call Gangland. If they go the cheaper asbestos route, Ace Magashule is able to add his arrogant bit to the tender negotiations, given his know-how of the toxic material.

My Gangland has roaming animals, fruit and wild roots so inmates are less reliant on state assistance. And there’s the sea providing an abundance of fish – that’s if the fishers don’t become an item on the crocs’ menu under “specials”.

Oh, a must is an amphitheatre with a shooting range where intergang fights take place. A form of culling, you say? Why not if it prevents overcrowding?

This revolutionary approach means the absence of prison warders. In fact, any policing, policies and planning are up to the inmates themselves. Darwinism in action? Let them rot on Gangland, while we start living in peace without the smell of cordite and corruption in the decontaminated air.