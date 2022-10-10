State Capture: Senior Pretoria magistrate charged concerning security contracts

Citizen Reporter

A senior Pretoria magistrate is expected to appear at the city’s Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning.

The magistrate has been charged with corruption linked to African Global or Global Technology Systems, a subsidiary of Bosasa, previously known as Sondolo IT.

During the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in 2019, Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux testified that the magistrate allegedly accepted R200 000 worth of security systems installations at his Pretoria home, including a full electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems.

Le Roux provided the commission with evidence about “special projects” he undertook at the behest of various Bosasa directors, including CEO Gavin Watson, chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, Trevor Mathenjwa, Syvion Dlamini and Papa Leshabane.

Other beneficiaries

But the magistrate was not the only beneficiary of sophisticated Bosasa-sponsored home security systems.

Others include then-Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe (at the time ANC secretary-general), former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni, deputy minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla, ANC MP Vincent Smith, and the one-time procurement manager at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Mbulelo Gingcana.

According to Le Roux’s testimony:

Gwede Mantashe’s homes in Boksburg and the Eastern Cape received R300 000 worth of security installations, including CCTV and recording systems and perimeter lighting;



homes in Boksburg and the Eastern Cape received R300 000 worth of security installations, including CCTV and recording systems and perimeter lighting; Thabang Makwetla ‘s single home installations consisted of an electric fence, alarm system, CCTV system and computer server worth were valued at R350 000 R350 000;



‘s single home installations consisted of an electric fence, alarm system, CCTV system and computer server worth were valued at R350 000 R350 000; Mbulelo Gingcana ‘s Randburg home received a R150 000 alarm and CCTV system;



‘s Randburg home received a R150 000 alarm and CCTV system; Dudu Myeni ‘s Richards Bay home security system cost R 250 000, complete with electric fencing, CCTV and an alarm system;



‘s Richards Bay home security system cost R 250 000, complete with electric fencing, CCTV and an alarm system; Vincent Smith ‘s home security work consisted of R200 000 worth of electric fencing, and a CCTV system; and



‘s home security work consisted of R200 000 worth of electric fencing, and a CCTV system; and Nomvula Mokonyane’s Krugersdorp property upgrades included fixing the pool pump and cleaning the garden, along with the installation of new security systems and work on electrical issues.



Krugersdorp property upgrades included fixing the pool pump and cleaning the garden, along with the installation of new security systems and work on electrical issues. There was also R350 000 worth of work consisting of 4km of electric fencing, perimeter lighting, and alarm system repairs – to two Mti’s properties, in Colchester and Greenbushes, outside Port Elizabeth.

The case is expected to begin at 9am.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

