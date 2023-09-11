Gauteng education’s plan to halt school suicides

The scourge of pupils losing their lives through suicide in Gauteng has prompted the department of education to partner with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) to curb the incidents and safeguard pupils’ well-being. This comes after 40 incidents of pupils allegedly taking their lives due to problems including depression, bullying and anxiety since the start of the 2023 academic year. This was revealed by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane as World Suicide Prevention Day was commemorated yesterday. The latest incident took place two days before the day was due to be commemorated. ALSO READ: ‘This should not…

“An 11-year-old Grade 5 girl from Anzac Primary School in Brakpan tragically took her own life after reportedly facing parental reprimand for an alleged theft of R300,” said Chiloane.

“This deeply distressing event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing sensitive issues with children and providing them with the necessary support and guidance during difficult times.”

Furthermore, 300 cases of pupil deaths were reported to Gauteng’s department of education, including the 40 alleged suicides. “We are devastated by these deaths and believe those numbers constitute far too many young lives that have been taken from their families, friends and schools before reaching their full potential,” said Chiloane.

“We pledge our solidarity and support to the families and friends befallen by these tragic, premature deaths.”

Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers said they had observed a worrying trend in alleged suicide incidents as the most affected schools were in disadvantaged communities.

Outlining the reasons behind this, she ruled out the impact of social media and attributed it mostly to physical bullying.

“We are seeing bullying in person, at school or at home, teachers on children and children on teachers. Bullying is a problem but family problems are an issue. There are so many learners who are going to households that don’t have an adult or a caregiver,” said Chambers.

“We have spoken to so many orphaned children or those that have been neglected or abandoned.

“They worry about how they are going to feed themselves or siblings, how they are going to be able to get to school. They are dealing with so much trauma where there has been so many losses, hectic deaths, illnesses – this all has a huge impact on learners,” said Chambers.

“They are dealing with serious problems and need intervention.”