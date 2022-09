This just in from Planet Delusion, deep in the Bizarre galaxy, colonised by the ANC years ago: Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says we should stop moaning about power cuts… everybody around the world gets them. Like Ukraine, Minister? Where the electricity in a few cities was knocked out by severe Russian shelling in response to their battlefield reverses? And which was restored in a few hours? Maybe the UK, where huge storms took out powerlines across the country? And where the electricity was back on within days… to remain on permanently? ALSO READ: SA is not an island...

This just in from Planet Delusion, deep in the Bizarre galaxy, colonised by the ANC years ago: Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says we should stop moaning about power cuts… everybody around the world gets them.

Like Ukraine, Minister? Where the electricity in a few cities was knocked out by severe Russian shelling in response to their battlefield reverses? And which was restored in a few hours? Maybe the UK, where huge storms took out powerlines across the country? And where the electricity was back on within days… to remain on permanently?

No, minister, the only places which have 15 years of unreliable power supply are inefficient kleptocracies, like ours, where thieving politicians and so-called civil servants have looted and destroyed once-functioning civil infrastructure.

Fortunately for you, you can point to countries currently in a power squeeze, because of factors outside their control. Yet, most of them would consider it a catastrophe if they had to deal with just one week of the sort of darkness we are forced to endure.

To claim this is a global norm to try to cover up ANC incompetence and treasonous corruption and theft, is an insult to all thinking South Africans. We need to schedule you for some mouth-shedding.