We won’t let sun go down on Sir Elton

On Saturday evening, in Stockholm, a man born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, clad in a rhinestone-studded tailcoat and wearing a large pair of red glasses, said goodbye to the yellow brick road he has walked most of his life.

Sir Elton Hercules John, as he is now known, took his final bows on a public stage in his last concert, at the age of 76.

Though he is no longer still standing in the limelight, Sir Elton will live long in the hearts of his multitude of fans around the world. That he could still pull a crowd, more than 50 years after he first started performing in public, is a tribute not only to his talent and charisma, but to his stamina.

Even to the last, as he bashed the keys of the piano, he was rocking, secure in his place as the man who brought keyboards into mainstream rock ’n roll and who could do everything from driving beat to tear-jerking ballads.

Even though it may seem to be the hardest word, don’t be sorry, Elton. Your song has lifted us, cheered us, energised us. Stepping down may be completing your circle of life but we won’t let the sun go down on you…