Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

We’re not bullied by US – but at what cost?

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

24 November 2025

08:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The absence of US President Donald Trump at the summit will ensure the first such forum on African soil will always be remembered.

We’re not bullied –but at what cost?

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

There’s no question that South Africa gained credibility for hosting the G20 summit this weekend, but the extent of the damage to our relationship with the United States will only be known later.

The absence of US President Donald Trump at the summit will ensure that the first such forum on African soil will always be remembered.

Trump boycotted the event after downplaying the importance of SA hosting it, but the G20 leaders still reached a consensus and adopted a declaration.

Leading up to the summit, Trump claimed SA racially discriminates against the white Afrikaner community, saying “bad things are happening here”.

ALSO READ: G20 declaration: Have world leaders turned their backs on Trump?

In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa said: “This summit has taken place at a crucial moment, as calls around the world grow louder for progress on the imperatives of our time: to end poverty in all its forms, to reduce inequality within and among countries, and to take urgent action to combat climate change.”

He added: “The G20 has pledged to extend support to low- and middle-income countries as they confront debt vulnerabilities. Together, we must create a virtuous cycle of reduced debt, higher public investment and more rapid and inclusive economic growth. We have laid the foundation of solidarity; now we must build the walls of justice and the roof of prosperity.

“Through partnerships across society and by remembering our common humanity, we can create a more secure, a more just and a more prosperous world. Together, we can ensure no one is left behind. The greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa. Harnessing that opportunity will require a strong partnership between Africa and the G20 and, indeed, between Africa and the rest of the world,” Ramaphosa said.

On one hand it was good for Ramaphosa to insist we won’t be bullied by the “bigger nations” but the question remains: at what cost?

ALSO READ: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praises SA G20 presidency

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Afrikaners Cyril Ramaphosa Donald Trump Group of Twenty (G20) United States of America (USA/US)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Hawks officer and Tembisa Hospital official arrested for corruption
Weather You’ve been warned: Brace for very bad weather in Gauteng and across four other provinces on Monday
South Africa G20 leaders condemn terrorism in ‘all its forms and manifestations’
South Africa Nkosazana Zuma lays charges against sister Duduzile over South Africans trapped in Ukraine
News South Africa closes G20 Summit – but will it worsen its relationship with the US?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships