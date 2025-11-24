News

MK Party rejects G20 declaration’s ‘erosion of African sovereignty’

By Jarryd Westerdale

24 November 2025

MK Party warned developing nations were wanting to profit from African minerals, while opposition parties and unions supported the declaration.

MK Party accuse G20 Summit of selling African sovereignty to developed nations.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Picture: X / @SpokespersonRSA

Despite the frenzy of positivity surrounding the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, one party has lashed out at the world leaders’ declaration on global cooperation.  

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on Sunday picked apart the declaration, accusing established nations of attempting to control Africa using “diplomatic language”.

A prominent theme of the declaration was economic growth and financial support for developing nations, with an emphasis on Africa.

‘Philosophical theft’

MK Party stated that the declaration amounted to African nations selling their independence to the highest bidders in developing nations.  

“Far from being a triumph for the African continent, this document represents a continuation of global power imbalances, neocolonial economic domination and the systematic erosion of African sovereignty,” stated MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela.

The party took exception to the appropriation of Ubuntu in the declaration, stating such “African moral language” was not compatible with forced global economic dependency.

“G20’s appropriation of Ubuntu is philosophical theft. To invoke Ubuntu while sustaining structures that undermine African agency is intellectual dishonesty of the highest order,” Ndlela added.

MK Party said developed nations were partaking in the fresh plunder of African minerals, masking their intentions through dependence on international financing bodies.  

“This is the new frontier of resource colonialism, disguised as cooperation. It is a blueprint for the continued global domination of the South, wrapped in diplomatic language,” stated the party representative.

Climate change was another focus of the declaration, with the party illustrating the hypocrisy of the authors.

“The declaration openly acknowledges that critical minerals are central to the global technological economy and names African countries as key suppliers.

“These frameworks seek to control Africa’s development in the name of sustainability, while G20 nations themselves continue to expand fossil fuel production,” Ndlela concluded.

GNU participation

By contrast, the DA fully supported the G20 leaders’ declaration, highlighting the document’s commitment to development and global stability.

“Through the declaration, G20 members seek to ease the debt burden on developing countries, strengthen climate-resilience, and support a just transition to sustainable energy systems.

“As such, it represents an important step toward improved, inclusive global cooperation and, closer to home, to the inestimable value of the Government of National Unity,” the DA leader John Steenhuisen stated on Saturday.

The ANC Youth League praised South Africa’s hosting skills and the conduct of President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling him “one of the most effective consensus-builders of his generation”.

However, the youth league stressed that the youth-driven transformation of “domestic and global power relations” should be South Africa’s ultimate goal.  

“We firmly reject any imperialistic tendencies that continue to undermine the sovereignty and developmental aspirations of the Global South. Young people must not only be included; they must be central to shaping a fairer world,” stated the youth league.

R700 million for G20 hosting

The cost of hosting the G20 Summit was budgeted at roughly R200 million, with an additional R500 million allocated for the industry-specific conferences in the months leading up to November.

Brand South Africa stated that the country could expect to generate an estimated R3.6 billion from the hosting of the summit, aided by the influx of roughly 1.1 million tourists.

Cosatu was also full of praise for Ramaphosa, as was the positivity shown by world leaders in their remarks throughout the weekend.

“This has been an affirmation of the importance of multilateralism, meaningful dialogue and political sobriety to resolving the world’s often intractable conflicts and challenges.

“South Africa, with all of our flaws, pained history and own goals, is a remarkably resilient nation and when tested, will unite and rise to the occasion,” the trade union stated.

