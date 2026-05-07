What more is expected from a nation already stretched to its limits?

In a climate where voters are seeking direction and reassurance, the absence of firm leadership risks being as quiet compliance.

It is unclear when South Africa’s political parties stopped reading the room and truly understanding their constituents.

The mood of the electorate, their frustrations, fears and hopes for the country appears to have been ignored for far too long.

Voters have spoken, pleaded and, in many ways, warned, yet their sentiments seem to fall on deaf ears.

In that vacuum, civic organisations have begun to emerge and gain traction, positioning themselves as alternative voices for communities that feel abandoned.

This shift raises a fundamental contradiction: how is it that a voter can feel unheard, unseen and disregarded, yet still be expected to participate faithfully in the very system that appears to exclude them?

It is a tension that cannot persist without consequence. Beyond ActionSA and the African Transformation Movement, and at times the uMkhonto weSizwe party, there has been limited engagement with the electorate on undocumented migrants.

While the EFF has been vocal, its shifting positions have left many uncertain about where it stands.

This raises a deep question about the role of the country’s dominant parties; the kingmakers and those entrusted with governance.

Where are their clear, sustained positions on an issue that continues to shape public discourse?

In a climate where voters are seeking direction and reassurance, the absence of firm leadership risks being interpreted not as neutrality, but as quiet compliance.

The less said of the Patriotic Alliance’s vocality-turned-amnesia, the better.

This is not merely about immigration in isolation, it is about a broader sense of being let down.

It speaks to political parties that ascend to power with promises, only to retreat into silence on matters of national importance.

At the centre are the voters, who are expected to turn out in numbers on 4 November, burdened by the relentless realities.

It is a contradiction that raises serious questions about accountability, representation and whether the system still responds meaningfully to those it depends on.

Many believed the government of national unity would bring stability. Instead, what has followed often feels disconnected from the urgency facing the country.

This begs the question: what more is expected from a nation already stretched to its limits?

How much more can be asked of people who continue to give, yet see little in return?