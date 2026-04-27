Ramaphosa addresses illegal immigration and failing municipalities on Freedom Day

President said South Africans should not let their concerns about illegal immigration turn into xenophobia

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Freedom Speech in Mangaung, Free State, on Monday to speak out against recent incidents of xenophobia in South Africa.

On the day marking South Africa’s transition to democracy, the president stressed that it was “the leaders and people of Africa [that] kept our struggle alive”.

Ramaphosa on illegal immigration

Ramaphosa’s words come as South Africa has seen anti-immigrant protests and the violent targeting of foreigners in recent weeks. He said South Africans should not let their concerns turn into xenophobia.

“It cannot be, and it must never be, that we trample into the dust the African fellowship that made our freedom possible,” he said.

“We should never allow the legitimate concerns of our communities about illegal migration to breed prejudice towards our fellow Africans.”

He said government was acting against illegal immigration and businesses that hire undocumented people.

“We are actively rooting out corruption in our immigration system.

“We will not allow people to take the law into their own hands.

“We extend hospitality to those who are guests in our country, with the expectation that generosity is honoured with respect for our society and its laws.”

Municipalities and failing services

Ramaphosa also said that freedom in South Africa is diminished if its citizens’ lives have not improved. To do this, he said, the state must solve the challenges of poor service delivery and failing municipalities.

“This is important because the truest test of our democracy is whether freedom translates into material change in people’s lives,” he said.

“The government of national unity is determined to drive inclusive growth and job creation, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living, and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

“Failing water infrastructure, collapsing municipalities and deteriorating services are not mere inconveniences. They directly affect the quality of daily life. They constrain the growth of businesses, the economy and the creation of jobs.

“Our resolve to strengthen local government provides an opportunity to transform municipalities, making them better run, more efficient and more responsive to the needs of our people.”

Watch: Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day speech

Black economic empowerment

Ramaphosa also used his Freedom Day speech to say that government’s much criticised broad-based black economic empowerment policy is its attempt to redress the economic injustices of South Africa’s past – and that it needs to continue.

“The progress we have made is evident in improvements in the income and quality of life of African, coloured and Indian South Africans and the gradual reduction in inequality between races.

“But this is not enough. There is much more that needs to be done.

“That is why we are working to strengthen our broad-based black economic empowerment policies, to make them more effective and more efficient – to ensure that they actually deliver the fundamental changes that our economy needs.”

Lekota

Ramaphosa also used his speech to pay tribute to the late Mosiuoa Lekota.

“Last month, we laid to rest a son of this province, the first premier of the Free State and a stalwart of the liberation struggle, Mr Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota. He was a brave and principled leader who served this country with distinction. On this Freedom Day, we honour his memory.”