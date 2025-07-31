When adults fail their children

A shocking video shows a toddler forced to inhale drugs, highlighting South Africa’s growing moral decay and broken parenthood.

In a way, we have to be thankful for camera phones and social media for exposing the seamier side of life in South Africa.

But the latest viral video is not only horrifying, it says something about the slow-motion collapse of our morality.

This week, a woman was allegedly filmed encouraging her three-year-old boy to take a puff from a makeshift glass pipe said to be stuffed with dagga and mandrax.

As the child staggered around, other adults were heard laughing in the video.

Fortunately, antidrugs activists in Joburg removed the child – with the help of the police– and there is now an investigation into child abuse.

Given that inhaling these sort of substances could seriously affect the health of a child, we would suggest that charges of attempted murder also be brought.

But what does this say about adults, about mothers, in present-day South Africa?

We saw Kelly Smith being jailed for setting up the abduction of her daughter, Joshlin, and then we had Tiffany Meek arrested – and later denied bail – on charges of murdering her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee.

Bleeding hearts can blame socioeconomic circumstances all they want, but we say that these ongoing tragedies are the sign of depraved – and not deprived – people.