Mother in custody after video of 3 year old allegedly smoking drugs [VIDEO]

The Newclare community assisted in location the boy's mother before activists assisted the child in receiving medical attention.

A community uproar led to an all-night ordeal to save a young child from potential abuse.

Community activists on Tuesday night went on a crusade to rescue a three-year-old boy who was filmed allegedly inhaling narcotics through a makeshift pipe.

The activists broadcast much of their mission to find the boy’s family and get assistance from police and medical professionals.

Community response

Community anti-drug activist Curt van Heerden, founder of the Institution of Grace, described how the pipe was lit before the adults encouraged the small boy to inhale.

“What makes it worse and even more heartbreaking is that they actually coach him how to smoke,” said Van Heerden as he was filmed driving to the residence of those in the video.

Upon arriving at the block of flats where they believed the implicated adults lived, Van Heerden and his colleagues interrogated residents.

The boy’s mother was located and taken to Sophiatown police station by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers.

Child received medical attention

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that the mother and two men, all aged between 28 and 36, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“[They] will be charged with child abuse under domestic violence. They will appear before the Johannesburg Regional Court on 31 July,” police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said in response to The Citizen‘s enquiry.

Medical treatment

At roughly midnight, Van Heerden was with the father of the child at Sophiatown police station.

By 1:30am, the child had not received any medical attention, and by 2:15am, Van Heerden was driving the child and his grandmother to a hospital in the Johannesburg CBD.

Van Heerden relayed that by 3am the boy was receiving treatment and he reported at 4.45am that the “child’s health was intact”, although he was left in the custody of social services.

“It rips my heart. He didn’t want to let go. He just kept on holding me. It is very hard for a gran to let a child go,” said the child’s grandmother.

“We journeyed through the devastating after-effects with the father and grandmother, and we will continue to be of support for the coming days,” added Van Heerden.

