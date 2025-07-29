No real winners in the FlySafair strike

The ongoing FlySafair strike shows how labour disputes often end in mutual losses rather than gains.

On balance, over the years, few strikes have done more than hurt employees and companies – and in some extreme cases, such as motor manufacturing in the UK in the 1970s, have caused the demise of an industry itself.

Strikers, who earn no wages while the labour action continues, often lose so much money that even enhanced pay offers don’t make up for what they have lost.

Companies who play hardball often lose far more money, in lost business, than they would have, had they met the initial demands of strikers.

At this stage, it is certainly looking as though the strike at Safair, operator of the FlySafair low-cost airline, is going to end in tears for many.

Management is doubling down with offers which 90% of its unionised pilots have rejected, which not only widens the gap between them but leaves the airline in a position where it will undoubtedly have to cancel more flights, disappointing hundreds of passengers.

That is sad, because FlySafair has built itself a solid reputation over the past decade as an efficient, on-time and reasonable cost airline with a loyal customer base.

What is even more worrying, though, is that angry and disillusioned pilots will not only leave the airline, they will leave the country.

South Africa has less than 1 000 commercial pilots, with hundreds more working abroad because their skills and experience are highly valued.

In the end, that will probably mean increased air fares for local passengers because fewer pilots – and not just for FlySafair – will mean fewer flights.

And fewer flights will mean higher fares.

Not only that, but FlySafair will not be able to continue funnelling money out of the country to its shareholders in Ireland – it sent out R1.3 billion over the past few years.

Whoever wins this one will lose in the end.

