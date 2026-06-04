When political parties become pit stops for ambitious politicians

Liam Jacobs and Floyd Shivambu's defections show ideology often trails power as voters question conviction behind constant party hopping.

Political parties are meant to be homes of ideology, principle and conviction, yet they appear to be little more than temporary stops for ambitious politicians.

The political journey of Liam Jacobs has left many voters with questions, rather than confidence.

In one moment, he spoke of oppression within a political home; in another, he cited exclusion as justification for his departure, only to later return to the very organisation he claimed had wronged him.

This raises an obvious question: how does he know that the conditions he previously criticised have changed? More importantly, what is expected of the voters who believed in his earlier assertions?

If supporters placed their faith in the principles he championed, are they now expected to follow him unquestioningly on a political merry-go-round driven by shifting loyalties and personal ambition?

It is not only Jacobs. South Africans have witnessed similar political migrations from figures such as Floyd Shivambu. What these movements have revealed is that ideology often appears secondary to power dynamics within party structures.

The pursuit of influence, prominence and positions seem to determine where some politicians choose to plant their flags.

While politicians are entitled to evolve in their thinking, frequent shifts in allegiance raise questions about conviction and consistency.

Voters are left wondering whether these decisions are driven by principle or by personal ambition.

A party presented as principled today may be portrayed as dysfunctional tomorrow by the same individuals who previously championed it. This leaves voters in an impossible position.

If seasoned politicians struggle to remain committed to their political homes, one can only imagine the uncertainty facing ordinary citizens standing in the ballot booth, expected to make informed and confident choices.

Every wise person is entitled to change their mind; growth and reflection are part of leadership.

But repeated political flip-flopping is something altogether different. Amid the defections, accusations and public sparring, one must ask when the actual work of governing gets done.

When do politicians focus on service delivery and holding one another accountable for performance rather than personal grievances?

Confidence in political leadership is difficult to sustain when ambition appears to outweigh principle. Time and again, South Africans are shown that personal advancement often takes precedence over the greater good of the country and its people.