MK party terminates Floyd Shivambu’s membership

The MK party announced Shivambu's termination on Friday in Johannesburg.

The uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) Party have terminated the party membership of its former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

The party made the announcement at an event in Sandton on Friday, where party leader Jacob Zuma is due to give a briefing on the outcomes of the latest meeting of the senior party officials.

Shivambu has previously threatened to start his own political party and has been engaged with his Mayibuye consultation around the direction of this possible party.

This is a developing story.