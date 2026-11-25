People always speak about change as if it is this magical, empowering experience, but who are these people?

People always speak about change as if it’s this magical, empowering experience. “Change is growth. Change is exciting. Change helps us evolve.”

Who are these people? Psychopaths? I am one of those women who still parks in the exact same spot at Woolworths because I once found it convenient in 2017, and now emotionally belong there. I don’t enjoy change.

I still mourn the old packaging of certain products. If my favourite coffee arrives in a new improved resealable pouch, I immediately distrust the government, capitalism and humanity as a whole.

The problem is that modern life changes constantly. Nothing stays where it belongs any more. Supermarkets rearrange shelves every six months.

One day the peanut butter is where peanut butter has always lived – peacefully among its spreads and condiments – and the next day it’s apparently gone on a spiritual journey to aisle nine next to pet food and air freshener.

Why? Who approved this chaos?

And don’t even get me started on technology. Every app suddenly “updates its interface” and expects me to relearn my entire existence.

Yesterday, my banking app moved one button slightly to the left and I nearly transferred money to Indonesia by accident.

Then there’s hairdressers. You innocently say: “Maybe just a tiny change.”

Next thing you look like a divorced weather presenter named Brenda who sells scented candles on Facebook Marketplace.

Even friendships become exhausting because some people thrive on constant reinvention. One friend changes careers every six months. Another starts healing journeys every other month. Someone else becomes vegan, spiritual and obsessed with pottery after one weekend retreat in Clarens.

Meanwhile, I’m still emotionally attached to a jersey from 2009.

And relationships? Impossible. Men love saying things like: “We need to grow.”

No, sir. Plants need to grow. I need predictable Wi-Fi, familiar snacks and to know exactly where the Tupperware lids are.

The truth is, people like me don’t hate change because we’re boring. We hate change because life is already exhausting enough without discovering your favourite shampoo now smells like ocean breeze and slight disappointment.

Still, I do occasionally try to embrace new things.

But if one more company changes a recipe “for the better”, I will absolutely become the villain in somebody’s documentary.