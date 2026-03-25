Who pulled trigger on PKTT?

Conflicting accounts from Ramaphosa and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu turn a bureaucratic decision into a test of democracy's survival.

South Africa’s public safety is once again caught in the crossfire of contradictory accounts.

This time, the dispute centres on the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT), a unit established to investigate politically motivated assassinations, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, insists he consulted President Cyril Ramaphosa before pulling the plug on 31 December, 2024.

Ramaphosa, in a written submission to parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption last week, categorically denies this. He claims he only learned of the decision weeks later from national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

What should have been a straightforward matter of governance has instead become a test of credibility, exposing fractures in the state’s ability to confront violence and protect citizens.

The PKTT was no ordinary unit. It carried the weight of safeguarding democracy against violence, investigating assassinations that have long haunted South Africa’s political landscape.

Its sudden dissolution raised suspicions. The timing – on the eve of a new year, when public attention is elsewhere – suggests an attempt to bury the decision quietly.

Yet the fallout has been anything but quiet. Why dismantle a team dedicated to tackling one of the country’s most violent threats? And why do the president and his minister now tell such different stories about how it happened?

Mchunu’s version is simple: he consulted Ramaphosa before acting. Yet beyond his word, there is no evidence to support this claim.

His spokesperson, when pressed after Ramaphosa’s rebuttal, declined to comment, citing ignorance of the president’s submission.

Ramaphosa’s account, by contrast, is documented in parliamentary submissions, corroborated by Masemola, and consistent with the principle that operational units fall under the national commissioner’s authority, not the minister’s.

The weight of evidence leans heavily toward the president’s version. Still, Ramaphosa’s denial does not absolve him.

If he truly was surprised by the disbandment of a unit tackling political assassinations, it raises troubling questions about his grip on the security cluster.

How could such a consequential directive slip through without immediate presidential intervention?

A leader unaware of the dismantling of a key investigative body appears detached from the machinery of governance.

Ramaphosa’s insistence that he did not approve the decision may be true, but it also exposes a gap in oversight that South Africans cannot afford.

The implications are profound. Political killings have long haunted South Africa’s democracy, silencing councillors, activists and whistle-blowers.

Disbanding the PKTT risks emboldening perpetrators, sending the message that accountability mechanisms can be dismantled at will. It also deepens public cynicism about the state’s willingness to confront violence in its own ranks.

In a country where political assassinations have become a grim feature of local politics, dismantling the task team is not just a bureaucratic move – it’s a matter of survival.

The contradiction between Mchunu and Ramaphosa is, therefore, less about who is telling the truth and more about the erosion of trust in government institutions.

Citizens are forced to choose between two contradictory accounts, neither of which inspires confidence.

Mchunu’s unilateralism, if true, reflects ministerial overreach. Ramaphosa’s denial, even if accurate, reflects executive weakness. Both scenarios point to a governance crisis.

The lesson here is that transparency is not optional. Decisions that affect public safety must be communicated clearly, documented rigorously and executed lawfully. Anything less invites suspicion, fuels conspiracy and undermines democracy.

Whether Mchunu acted alone, or Ramaphosa is distancing himself from a controversial decision, the result is the same – South Africans are left unprotected and the credibility of the state is diminished.

Ultimately, the disbandment of the PKTT is not just about who said what. It is about whether the state can be trusted to safeguard democracy against violence.

On that score, both Ramaphosa and Mchunu have failed.