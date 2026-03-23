We will not be bullied, SA tells US

The ANC saw a resurgence of grassroots support ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Public frustration with the United States’ involvement in South Africa’s internal affairs is mounting, as a large march in Johannesburg over the weekend showed.

The well-attended demonstration, from Newtown to Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, carried political significance beyond its immediate message.

The ANC saw a resurgence of grassroots support ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Protesters held placards declaring “We will not be bullied” and “In defence of our sovereignty and democratic gains”.

Their message echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s warnings that America should not bully SA.

ICJ case

Ramaphosa has criticised US President Donald Trump for attacks on SA’s foreign policy and transformation initiatives.

Trump has also accused the government of enabling “white genocide”, citing farm killings – a claim rejected by the SA government, civil society and international observers.

Ramaphosa acknowledged farm attacks as crime, but not genocide. The controversy is further sharpened by Trump’s stance on Gaza.

Despite widespread civilian casualties from Israeli military actions, Trump and Israeli authorities deny that genocide occurred. This is in contrast to rulings from international judicial bodies: the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found genocidal intent plausible, while the International Criminal Court indicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity.

On 13 March, the US formally filed a declaratory intervention at the ICJ regarding SA’s genocide allegations, labelling the allegations as false. The intervention aims to prevent a ruling of genocide against Israel, America’s ally.

The US said Israel does not possess the “specific intent” necessary to establish genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Furthermore, the US stated that civilian casualties in urban warfare do not automatically signify genocidal intent, and suggested the ICJ case is part of a broader campaign against the country.

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Ambassador drama

Recently, US Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, expressed disappointment over Pretoria’s failure to address the “five asks” put forth by the US.

These are to abolish broad-based black economic empowerment, action on farm attacks, the handling of the Kill the Boer song, land expropriation, a deal concerning SA’s critical minerals and issues related to digital transformation.

Bozell indicated Washington is losing patience with SA’s inaction on these requests.

The ANC refused to alter its transformation policies.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane criticised the US envoy for “undiplomatic statements”.

The People’s March presented a memorandum to Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi.

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