Will the ICJ ruling bring a ‘hopeful world’?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday sided with South Africa in their case against Israel in the Gaza genocide case, ordering them to prevent any genocide and allow humanitarian access to the area.

The top United Nations court said Israel must take “immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians”, and “prevent and punish incitement to genocide”.

However, they did not order a ceasefire and did not pass judgment on whether or not Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza.

After the ruling, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said: “What we said is ‘here is an international instrument. Let us bring it into operation and let’s stop being observers of significant harm’. Let’s act and South Africa has acted’.

“The people of Palestine have suffered harm for many, many decades. What we have seen is a very clear signal that has been sent by court that the Israeli government and their people must respect international law.

“If Israel acts in accord with it, then implications are that the future is a hopeful world. Should they not, they are setting a terrible precedent.”

The ICJ, however, has limited power and their consideration of genocidal acts in Gaza is likely to take years.

Israel are still adamant they are only protecting their people, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the ruling, saying: “the charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous.”

South Africa have certainly won substantive rights measures, and therefore will feel justified for their decision to take Israel to the top UN court, but are we any closer to achieving that “hopeful world” as a result of our actions? Our government believes so.