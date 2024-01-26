Ramaphosa says ICJ victory important to secure justice for Gaza

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ruling is a victory for international law, for human rights, and for justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation following the ruling of the International Court of Justice. Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgment is an important first for South Africa’s quest to secure justice for the people of Gaza.

In a historic judgement on Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

The Hague also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.

Victory

“We have called Israel’s attacks on Gaza genocidal acts, and they should be held accountable. Some have told us to mind our own business and not get involved in the affairs of other countries.

“They said it was not our place, and yet it is very much our place as a people who know too well the pain of dispossession, discrimination, state-sponsored violence and as people who were victims of the crime that was apartheid. They said it’s not our place, but it’s very much our place,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said Israel should take all measures to prevent and punish incitement to genocide.

“This order is binding on Israel, and must be respected by all states that are party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. We expect Israel as a self-proclaimed democracy and a state that respects the rule of law to abide by the measures handed down by the International Court of Justice.’

Standing for freedom

Ramaphosa emphasized South Africa will not be passive bystanders and watch the crimes that were “visited upon us being perpetrated elsewhere.”

“We stand on the side of freedom for all. We stand on the side of justice. Thirty years ago, following our first democratic elections, President Nelson Mandela declared: “Let there be justice for all. Let there be peace for all. Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another.”

“And so, we say again today, never, never and never again shall it be that acts of genocide are perpetrated with impunity as we, the international community look on.” Ramaphosa said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu effectively slammed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling that Israel’s actions in Gaza are plausibly genocidal.

