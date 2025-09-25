To save Joburg, Zille must address DA’s perceived legacy of favouring the affluent over black poor

Zille’s mayoral candidacy may be covered in the language of service delivery, but it’s also steeped in political calculation.

Veteran leader Helen Zille’s political career has been anything but quiet.

From her tenure as DA leader to her time as Western Cape premier, she’s been labelled everything from a “Twitter warrior” to a “political matriarch”.

Now, as the DA’s candidate for mayor of Johannesburg, one can’t help but ask: why not just aim for the presidency?

The answer may lie in the nature of Johannesburg itself.

Maybe to her defence, she understands what Joburg is and how important it is in the country’s economy and, ultimately, the African continent.

In this city, it is where power is raw, visible and immediate. Being mayor means fixing potholes, switching on lights, unclogging drains and making the city run.

Here it is where success is easily measurable and failure is public.

For a politician obsessed with delivery, this would be a temptation that is irresistible.

On the other hand, the presidency is an endless grind of compromises. Every decision is strangled by bureaucracy, factional horse-trading and national outrage.

Even the best president ends up managing the state of paralysis rather than progress.

Hence, this position wouldn’t be one that she would want to grab if she needs to create a good track record for her party… and rapidly so.

While Joburg is challenged by crime, inequality and collapsing infrastructure, it is still a city representing hope, resilience and possibility.

For Zille to manage to turn Joburg around, she won’t be required to preach about the future of the country because she will be the living proof of it.

Hence, maybe her preoccupation with the city is that she would rather be remembered as the woman who rescued Johannesburg from decay than as another president trapped in the chains of the Union Buildings.

In this instance, it would mean that the symbolism of the presidency doesn’t appeal to her.

That she’s all about deadlines, budgets and proof of performance.

That is what Joburg stands to offer her, because this platform is where competence matters more than ideology.

The city also gives her urgency. It’s either she delivers or she doesn’t.

A broken streetlight doesn’t need a Cabinet reshuffle to fix. A burst water pipe and potholes wait for no excuses.

As much as the Union Buildings may tower over Pretoria, the real fight, the real test and the real power is right in the streets of Johannesburg.

But perhaps that’s just fiction. Critics argue that Zille’s mayoral bid is less about service delivery and more about political theatre.

That her ambition is not to rescue Joburg, but to use it as a launchpad for the DA’s 2029 general election campaign.

After all, the city offers visibility, symbolism and a platform to showcase leadership – if only for headlines.

Let’s not forget the obstacles. Joburg is fiercely contested terrain, with the ANC, EFF, ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance all wielding influence through coalition politics.

Zille’s controversial tweets, perceived arrogance and image as a politician of the past may make it difficult to build the alliances needed to govern the city.

Moreover, the DA’s track record in Gauteng metros – Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni – has left many disillusioned.

Service delivery under its watch has often been accused of favouring affluent areas while marginalising the black poor majority.

If Zille wants to be remembered as the woman who saved Johannesburg, she’ll need to confront – and correct – that legacy.

Zille’s mayoral candidacy may be covered in the language of service delivery, but it’s also steeped in political calculation.

Whether she genuinely seeks to rescue Johannesburg or simply rebrand the DA ahead of 2029, one thing is clear: this city will not be a passive backdrop.

It will test her, expose her, and – if she succeeds – elevate her.

But if her ambition is hollow, Joburg will not hesitate to remind her that here, power is earned, not inherited.

In this city of urgency, symbolism means little without substance.

