Zuma: The dance of a leader who won’t leave the stage

Former president Jacob Zuma seems to be suffering from a syndrome most leader's encounter: instead of appreciating that a good dancer knows when to leave the stage, he thinks he can still be a political heavyweight, even though his time has already passed. He recently violated the ANC constitution, which he swore to uphold, by publicly voicing his support for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in next year’s general elections. This on its own calls for the expulsion of the ANC NEC ex officio member without any doubt. Even better, this calls for Zuma’s resignation letter to find…

His actions have been nothing but a clear indication that he has lost faith in what he described as “the ANC of Ramaphosa”.

He can’t be claiming to be rescuing the ANC from wrong leadership, while campaigning to see it out of power because of his personal vendetta against President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he accuses of plunging the ANC further into difficulties since its formation.

His reign as ANC president was marred by a number of scandals and he often spoke about how “un-ANC” it was to criticise the leadership of the party publicly.

Furthermore, he didn’t shy away from saying people shouldn’t take their anger out on the ANC if they were unhappy with the leadership.

He often said the ANC was bigger than any individual.

Zuma seems to be hypocritical – if anyone had behaved as he is behaving during his presidency, he would have decried it as an abomination.

He should do the current ANC leadership a favour by quietly giving up his membership, instead of seeking attention like a wounded leader.

Zuma is playing a political game. He thinks if he can push the ANC to expel him, he will gain public sympathy for his new political home.

Unfortunately for him, South Africans are not naïve because they are mindful of the question: “What is it that he can do that he couldn’t do as president of the ANC for 10 years?”

The ANC shouldn’t entertain him. It should focus its attention on the mandate it was given by the electorate.

The MK party is a non-factor and doesn’t deserve the noise it’s getting. For there’s no way it will get enough support to topple the ANC.

If they are lucky, one seat in parliament will be the party’s greatest achievement.

Ramaphosa has his flaws, but Zuma is dealing with this whole thing the wrong way.

If the ANC sees fit to act on Zuma, the worst thing that could happen would be him taking a small fraction of ANC membership with him. This won’t do much damage to the party but it would give it the opportunity to quickly cleanse itself.

The ANC acting on Zuma or not acting at all would have no impact. Hence, it’s in the best interest of the ANC to save its energy and leave Zuma alone.

He is not the threat he has been made out to be.

ANC voters would rather stay home if it meant not voting for the ruling party, like in the local government elections in November 2021.

They will not vote for the MK party because it is preoccupied with the collapse of the ANC – as is the case with other parties – and offers zero solutions to the challenges facing South Africa.