WATCH: PA expels Bonginkosi Khanyile after appearance at MK event with Zuma

The PA said Khanyile's appearance was used by PA detractors to suggest it is affiliated with MK in some way

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has expelled its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate and youth wing leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has expelled its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate and youth wing leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile.

His expulsion comes after the former student activist attended a rally of the newly formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party where he addressed the gathered crowd alongside former president Jacob Zuma.

In a video clip from the event, Khanyile was called to the stage by Zuma.

Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma announced that Khanyile would be campaigning alongside them next year.

However, Khanyile hit back saying he not need permission to join or attend any party event adding that he made an appearance in support of Zuma who he had always regarded as a father but was in no way meant he was affiliated with the MK.

PA deputy secretary-general Meshé Habana said Khanyile apologised for his appearance.

“However, the leadership of the PA has decided that it is not acceptable for any leader of the PA to appear, without consultation with other PA leaders, at an event of a rival political party.”

Habana said Khanyile’s appearance was used by PA detractors to suggest that the PA is affiliated with MK in some way and that Khanyile was endorsing the party.

“Khanyile was accompanied to the event by PA supporters wearing our party’s regalia. Khanyile’s actions have brought both himself and the party into disrepute in a manner that unfortunately requires the firmest and most decisive of responses.

“Accordingly, the PA’s president, Gayton McKenzie, and deputy president, Kenny Kunene, have expelled Khanyile from the PA, a decision that was announced by President McKenzie this evening,” Habana said.

Habana added that an announcement of the new premier candidate will follow in due course.

“The Youth Alliance also has a strong crop of young leaders from whom an inspiring young leader shall be chosen,” he said.

