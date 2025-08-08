Oudtshoorn prison under control after fatal stabbing incident

Inmates from Room 005 allegedly launched a premeditated and violent assault on officials.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says the situation at the Oudtshoorn Medium A Correctional Centre is under control after the stabbing of officials and the death of an inmate.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, August 6, during a search operation conducted at the centre.

Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said during the operation, inmates housed in Room 005 of A-Section initially refused to comply.

Nxumalo said after “interventions”, officials were able to gain access and continue with the search.

He said tensions rose as some offenders resisted being searched, but officials managed to stabilise the situation and complete the operation.

Nxumalo added that there were about eighteen officials on duty at the time of the incident.

“Several contraband items, including cellphones and narcotics, were confiscated. In a clear act of retaliation, on 7 August 2025 at approximately 07h55, offenders from Room 005 launched a premeditated and violent assault on officials during unlock procedures,” Nxumalo said.

“Four of them sustained injuries, including stab wounds to the face, head, and back. They received medical attention, and the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) has been activated to provide support to them and their families.

“One offender involved in the altercation sustained injuries and, despite receiving medical attention, sadly passed away,” Nxumalo said.

Investigations

Nxumalo said they are investigating the incident.

“The situation at the centre is currently under control. Offenders implicated in the stabbings have been placed in single cells pending disciplinary action. A-Unit has been re-searched, resulting in the confiscation of additional weapons.

“All offender activities and visits have been suspended until further notice. This loss of life is unfortunate and will be subject to further investigation in line with departmental procedures.”

Stabbing condemned

National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale condemned the incident.

“The safety of officials and inmates remains our foremost priority. Incidents of this nature are deeply concerning, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating all contributing factors,” Thobakgale said.

