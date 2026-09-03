‘Our kids and community went overboard’: Spring Day gone too far? [VIDEOS]

Bus drivers, taxis and delivery vehicles targeted with water - are communities taking Spring Day too far?

Spring has sprung, and residents across South Africa celebrated Spring Day on 1 September by throwing buckets of water at each other to stay cool.

However, some residents in Tshwane seem to have taken it a bit too far after multiple videos went viral on social media over the last few days, showing crowds of youth carrying buckets filled with water and throwing it at taxis, buses, service delivery vehicles and people.

Buses out of service

On Wednesday, Tshwane Bus Service said the outcome of Spring Day left two buses out of operation.

“Our kids and community went overboard and damaged assets that serve them, leaving over 300 passengers today without bus transportation, of which many are pupils/students,” the organisation noted.

Tshwane Bus Service shared videos of people crowding around the bus while others jumped on the roof and danced, celebrating the start of spring.

Video: Tshwane Bus Service on X- shared videos online of residents jumping and dancing on the roof of a bus on Spring Day

A broken window is seen on the passenger side of the bus as it travels to its destination.

Two buses were left out of service following damaging Spring Day celebrations. Video: Tshwane Bus Service

No driver goes untouched

Bus drivers are seen fighting to stay dry as a mob of youth wrestles the door open and dumps heaps of water into the driver’s seat, causing him to run away from the bus full of passengers, delaying his duty and their next stop.

Video: Ntate Donald Makhasane posted on X- captioning “Spring day celebrations were a little bit crazy in some parts of the country.”

Another video is seen of a delivery driver who has been wiped off of his motorcycle with water after driving along the road.

Video: Collen Z Mhlabane posted on X- delivery driver thrown off bike after water was thrown on him

Water adding fuel to fights

In videos circulating online, fights broke out after a resident reacts to water being thrown on him against his wishes.

During the altercation, empty buckets are seen thrown into the fight, adding more fuel to the fire, while others in the crowd laugh and cheer.

Video: Zeus Masimula on X – fights broke out after water was thrown at someone against their wish

Passengers in taxis were surely not left behind, as a crowd of youngsters are seen opening the boot of a taxi to simultaneously throw buckets of water into it, in an attempt to wet all the passengers seated in the back of the vehicle.

Comments on social media rack over 30 000 likes on TikTok after one expresses how jarring the event was for many, remarking, “next thing justice for five kids that were shot by a taxi driver,” implying that children are the ones instigating violence that could lead to bigger issues.

Video: Lwammie shared this video on X, showing water being thrown in the boot of a taxi

‘This is disrespect’

In other disheartening videos seen online, elder members of the public were being taunted by crowds of youth, continuously throwing bucket after bucket of water over a man, who had fallen after he was simply passing by on his bicycle.

In the video, one can see others not giving him a chance to pick up his bicycle and bags that fell to the ground.

Instead, they continued to harass the man with water and took videos, leaving him soaked in the street with his items and no say in the incident.

Video: Posted by King of Spitori Rap on X -showing man becoming enraged after being thrown with buckets of water against his wishes

Motatse on X said that, “This is disrespect.”

Another service delivery driver was taunted by youngsters in the community with jugs of water as they mock the male lying on the ground.

Video: Posted by The Instigator (Am_Blujay) on X: “delivery guys suffered yesterday,”

‘I love these fearless kids’

Other commenters took this day lightly because it wasn’t them on the other side of the camera, and enjoyed a laugh at the videos, “I love these fearless kids.” Malome noted on X.

Meanwhile, others expressed that this is the reality of unemployed youth and fatherless kids depicted.

“I only see violence and disrespect of human dignity…violence all in the name of spring and water..same as violence against human all in the name of being a foreigner.. we can’t continue to justify barbarism…sies” Ntsheng Ignatius Thokane said on X.

Video: MoriostaT posted on X- scholar being taunted by males on Spring Day as she walks home from school

‘This is not how Spring Day is done’

Another video shows a young girl walking down the road, with her bag, where a group of men surround her, take her bag from her hand and collectively throw water at her, all this while taking a video without her consent.

Sir ZA on X said that some have taken the Spring Day celebration way too far.

“This is not how spring day is done.”

“They’re supposed to splash each other, not go around looking for elders or non-participating victims.”

“Look how dry all of them are.”