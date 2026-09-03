Big chop! The spring haircut trend is here, and these are the celeb looks you can try

Spring is here, and your hair deserves a fresh, healthy start this season too.

There is something about September that makes a hair transformation feel irresistible. The weather gets warmer, wardrobes become lighter, and suddenly that haircut you have been thinking about for months feels like exactly what you need.

But before you tell your stylist to “cut it all off”, there is more to choosing the perfect spring haircut than simply copying a celebrity look. The right cut should work with your face shape, hair texture, lifestyle, and the amount of maintenance you are realistically prepared to do.

Why spring is the perfect time for a haircut

Picture: iStock

Winter can be tough on your hair. Cold, dry weather, indoor heating, protective styles, heat styling, and a lack of moisture can leave ends looking dry and tired.

A spring trim is therefore more than a beauty reset. Removing damaged ends can make hair look fresher, neater and healthier, while reshaping your cut can bring movement and volume back into your style.

And if you have been wearing your hair in the same style for months, spring is the perfect excuse to switch things up.

Take your spring hair cues from the stars

Nandi Madida. Picture: Instagram

South African media personality and podcaster Nandi Madida has repeatedly shown how transformative a short haircut can be. Her sleek cropped looks prove that going shorter can instantly make a beauty look feel sharper, modern, and sophisticated.

Teyana Taylor: Picture: Instagram

Teyana Taylor is another celebrity to watch if you are tempted by a dramatic chop. Her pixie and short hairstyles demonstrate just how much personality can be packed into a shorter cut. From sleek and polished to textured and edgy, the versatility is endless.

Musician Taylor Swift attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on 15 February 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, proves you do not have to lose a lot of length to create a noticeable transformation. Her signature fringe, layers, and face-framing styles show how strategically cutting around the face can completely change your appearance.

Gail Mabalane. Picture: Instagram

Then there is Actress and singer Gail Mabalane, whose approach to hair has consistently highlighted the importance of health alongside style. Her personal experience with hair loss has also made hair health an important part of her beauty journey.

Your face shape can determine your perfect cut

Different female face shapes. Vector illustration.

Not sure which haircut will suit you? Start with your face shape.

Oval faces: You are in luck. Most styles can work beautifully, including bobs, layers, pixies and longer cuts. Your stylist can focus on your hair’s texture and proportions rather than trying to balance your face.

Round faces: Longer layers and cuts that create height can help visually elongate the face. Avoid heavy volume directly around the widest part of your cheeks if you want a more elongated look.

Square faces: Soft layers, movement, and textured ends can help soften stronger jawlines. A side fringe can also create a flattering contrast.

Heart-shaped faces: Face-framing layers and side-swept fringes can balance a wider forehead with a narrower chin.

Long faces: Fuller styles, layers, and fringes can add width and help create balance. A blunt bob can also be particularly striking.

Picture: iStock

What stylists want you to know before the chop

Picture: iStock

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is taking a celebrity photograph to the salon and expecting the same result.

A professional stylist will look at your face shape, hair density, texture, growth pattern, and lifestyle before recommending a cut.

Stylist tip: Bring two or three reference photographs rather than just one. This helps your stylist understand exactly what you like about the look.

Stylist tip: Be honest about how much time you spend styling your hair. A haircut that needs daily heat styling may not work for someone who prefers a low-maintenance routine.

Stylist tip: If your ends are splitting, do not wait until the damage travels further up the hair shaft. Regular trims can help keep your ends looking healthier.

Stylist tip: If you have curly or coily hair, discuss how the cut will behave once your hair dries and shrinks. Cutting wet hair can give a very different final result from cutting with your natural texture visible.

Stylist tip: Do not underestimate maintenance. A sharp bob or pixie can look effortlessly chic, but maintaining its shape usually requires regular trims.

Ready for your spring hair reset?

Picture: iStock

You do not necessarily need a dramatic transformation. Sometimes removing a few centimetres, adding movement around the face or introducing a fringe is enough to make an old hairstyle feel completely new.

So whether you are inspired by Nandi Madida’s crop, Teyana Taylor’s pixie, Taylor Swift’s fringe or Gail Mabalane’s commitment to healthy hair, spring is your invitation to stop scrolling through haircut inspiration and finally make the appointment.