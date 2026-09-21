ANC pushes back as DA opens cases

DA leaders' alleged failures in office are cited.

The gloves are off between the ANC and the DA in Tshwane in the fight to the polls.

ActionSA is cleaning up its house after another member was put on suspension following an arrest, and the EFF is keeping a low profile.

The ANC Tshwane’s Kgoši Maepa, who has been at the forefront of fighting Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, is now accusing the DA of wasting eight years in the capital.

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Maepa said this was clear as former DA mayor Solly Msimanga was allegedly corrupt, Stevens Mokgalapa was involved in scandal, Abel Tau was removed, Randall Williams was exposed and Cilliers Brink was removed.

DA targets ANC over alleged jobs-for-voters claims

Last week, the DA opened cases against ANC councillors accused by residents of reserving jobs for pals and cadres, trading jobs for votes and rewarding those who campaign for the ANC during elections – all at the expense of ordinary, hard-working residents.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said residents in ward 81 in the Pretoria CBD marched to demand fair access to jobs in local projects.

“The DA has since received information that the brother of ANC ward councillor Mpho Lewele was allegedly appointed as a community liaison officer on a project in the ward.

“In ward 60, Pretoria West, ANC councillor Mpati Ramphile has been accused by residents – and even his ANC branch secretary – of placing his own people into jobs.

“In ward 27, Soshanguve, ANC councillor Bongani Masina was accused of extorting a business for monthly payments linked to an Extended Public Works Programme subcontract. A case of extortion was opened with the SA Police Service,” he said.

Allegations spread across Tshwane wards

Brink said in Mamelodi, DA ward councillor candidate Ma Tshwane alleged she was denied a job because she was not a card-carrying ANC member.

“We have also submitted affidavits containing similar allegations against ward 21 ANC councillor Phumzile Mbokane in Mabopane, and in ward 71 in Atteridgeville, we have submitted affidavits of allegations of similar conduct against ANC ward councillor Mmakgoko Phasha.”

ActionSA Gauteng communications manager Mongezi Ntsebenzo said ActionSA ward candidate in Tshwane, Malesela Teffo, was put on precautionary suspension.