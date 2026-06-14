Over 40K undocumented migrants arrested as SA’s crackdown intensifies

More than 7 000 people were arrested in the past month alone.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration convened in Pretoria on Sunday to brief the media on progress made in implementing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recently announced migration strategy.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the committee, outlined a five-point plan covering border security, the rule of law, stamping out corruption in the migration system, cracking down on violence and lawlessness, and refining the legislative framework.

“This approach is a unified effort designed not only to restore public confidence, rule of law, protect our borders, but to actively support the safety and well-being of all our communities,” Kubayi said.

She added that the briefing was the first of many. “This is work in progress and we’ll continue to brief the nation every time we make this progress.”

Thousands arrested as enforcement operations intensify

Officials reported that more than 40 000 people had been arrested for immigration contraventions since 1 January, with over 7 400 arrests made in the past month alone.

Multidisciplinary operations led by deputy ministers of Home Affairs, Police, and Labour targeted business premises in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, including the arrest of employers found to be hiring undocumented workers.

“This is some of the work that is being done and it’s going to intensify and expand as we continue,” Kubayi said.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has deployed drones and body-worn cameras at ports of entry and established roadblocks at key corridors including Beit Bridge.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport attempting to enter on fraudulent visas, while drugs with a street value of just under one billion rands were seized at Beit Bridge.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber noted that OR Tambo had become a key interception point for people arriving from outside the African continent.

“People from outside of Africa tend to arrive in the country by air, and so the process of deportation or refusing them entry tends to happen in an airport environment,” he said.

Malawian nationals at the centre of repatriation efforts

Approximately 7 000 Malawian nationals have gathered in Durban’s Sherwood Park area seeking repatriation.

The government made clear no refugee camps would be created. “South Africa does not have refugee camps and there is no intention to create camps even on a temporary basis,” Kubayi said.

According to officials, the Malawian government commissioned eight buses to transport its citizens home, with South Africa providing an additional ten.

So far, 980 Malawians have been deported from the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza confirmed that of the 1 140 Malawian nationals verified so far, all were found to be in the country illegally.

“The embassy has issued a collective passport for them to be able to move,” he said, adding that biometric checks were being conducted to identify individuals with outstanding criminal matters before repatriation.

As of Sunday evening, 2 745 repatriations had been recorded since Ramaphosa’s address, with Schreiber cautioning that the figure was a moving target as buses continued to depart.

Ministers warn against vigilantism and ID checks

The committee was emphatic that immigration enforcement is solely the state’s responsibility, with Kubayi issuing a direct warning to citizens conducting their own checks.

“We have observed, disturbingly, that some citizens are insisting on conducting identity checks and other immigration enforcement activities. This is illegal and should stop immediately,” she said.

She also clarified the limits of the citizen’s arrest provision under the Criminal Procedure Act, warning that strict procedural steps must be followed.

“If you don’t follow CPA Section 42, you will be arrested as well,” Kubayi said.

On disinformation, she warned that manipulated videos and images were being weaponised to incite violence and damage South Africa’s reputation abroad.

“These are often part of a targeted disinformation campaign explicitly designed to incite violence, cause panic and fuel attacks on foreign nationals,” she said.

The IMC will begin stakeholder engagements this week, with weekly public briefings to follow as implementation continues.

WATCH: IMC on migration briefs the media