Over 73 000 vehicles stopped, 10 000 fined in KZN in December so far

The Department of Transport reported on Friday that festive season road deaths were down roughly 20% from last year.

One of South Africa’s busiest festive season routes has seen fines given to roughly one in seven vehicles stopped by authorities.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government held another operation at the Marianhill Toll Plaza on Saturday as part of its December-long awareness campaign

The Department of Transport on Friday stated that road fatalities were down from last year, owing to the nationwide visibility drive.

Over 10 000 motorists fined

Festive season law enforcement operations are conducted by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), national and municipal traffic police, as well as the South African Police Service.

Since 1 December, the KZN provincial government reported that 73 055 vehicles had been stopped by authorities in the province.

The checks have resulted in 10 953 motorists being fined, with the number including those ticketed for speeding.

Roughly 500 drivers have been arrested for being drunk behind the wheel, while 773 vehicles have impounded for being unroadworthy.

Motorists found driving without licences totalled 704, with a further 659 vehicles found to be unlicenced.

“We commend our energized team from RTI for their visibility throughout the corners of the province,” stated Ndabezinhle Sibiya, Spokesperson for the KZN transport department.

Santaco approves

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) represents most the minibus taxis operating in the country.

The organisation welcomed “decisive enforcement actions” in addressing vehicle and driver safety, as the number of road fatalities remained high.

“Santaco continues to emphasise vehicle roadworthiness, driver discipline, fatigue management and compliance with traffic regulations, while encouraging passengers to prioritise safe travel behaviour,” stated Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.

“The reported 20.9% decrease in fatal crashes and 20.8% reduction in fatalities demonstrates that coordinated law enforcement, education and stakeholder cooperation are beginning to have an impact,” Phala added.

Border management

Those travelling to and from Mozambique and Zimbabwe in the coming weeks can expect a heavy Border Management Authority presence.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato will be overseeing operations at two border posts.

Masiapato will be at the Lebombo port of entry every day for 8am from 22 December until Christmas Day.

The commissioner will then oversee operations at the Beitbridge border post from 1 to 5 January.

